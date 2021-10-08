Trump hotel lost $70M despite millions in foreign business

By Bernard Condon / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s company lost more than $70 million on his Washington, D.C., hotel during his four years in office despite taking in millions from foreign governments, according to documents released Friday by a congressional committee investigating his business.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said the luxury hotel just a few blocks from the White House was struggling so badly that the Trump Organization had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business and got preferential treatment from a major lender to delay payments on a $170 million loan.

The committee said the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in revenue from foreign governments, business that ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

The Trump Organization said in a statement that the findings of the Democrat-led committee were misleading and false, and it did not receive any special treatment from a lender.

“This report is nothing more than continued political harassment in a desperate attempt to mislead the American public and defame Trump in pursuit of their own agenda,” the company said.

The documents from the committee, the first public disclosure of audited financial statements from the hotel, show steep losses despite a brisk business from lobbyists, businesses and Republican groups while Trump was in office.

The loan delay by Deutsche Bank to the president was an “undisclosed preferential treatment” that should have been reported by the president because the bank has substantial business in the U.S., the committee said in a letter to the General Services Administration, the federal agency overseeing the hotel. The hotel is leased by the federal government to the Trump Organization.

“The documents … raise new and troubling questions about former President Trump’s lease with GSA and the agency’s ability to manage the former president’s conflicts of interest during his term in office when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant,” said a statement by the committee’s Democratic co-chairs, Carolyn Maloney of New York and Gerald Connelly of Virginia.

The GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s company has been trying to sell the 263-room hotel since the fall of 2019 but has struggled to find buyers during the coronavirus pandemic at a reported initial asking price of more than $500 million.

The head of government ethics watchdog CREW said the losses shed new light on Trump’s refusal to ban foreign governments from patronizing his business.

“The only lifeline was the corrupt business coming from people and organizations and governments seeking to influence him,” said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “His use of the presidency to get business was absolutely essential to stemming the flow of losses.”

To allay concerns about possibly profiting off foreign governments, Trump promised to send payments to the U.S. Treasury on earnings from his business annually. The payments totaled $356,000 for the first three years of his presidency. Critics of the voluntary deal say Trump’s definition of earnings is unclear and gave the president plenty of room to lowball the figure.

Though the Washington hotel was hurt badly by pandemic-related shutdowns last year, the audited financial statements released by the committee show it was suffering every year it was open before that, too. It lost a nearly $50 million in the first three years of his presidency, then $22 million last year.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prison inmate gets settlement in stabbing attack
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit asserted assailant should not have ... Lawsuit asserted assailant should not have been housed in insecure unit
2
'They had nowhere to go'
ABQnews Seeker
APD officer's generosity helps father, son ... APD officer's generosity helps father, son find a home
3
Push for strongly Hispanic district stirs map debate
From the newspaper
Advocacy group's proposal would link ABQ, ... Advocacy group's proposal would link ABQ, Roswell in District 1
4
Surge of new virus cases in NM not subsiding
ABQnews Seeker
Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase ... Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said Wednesday, 'This is going to stretch out much further in front of us
5
Fired up for Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
Wide range of events planned over ... Wide range of events planned over the coming weekend
6
Police ID man fatally shot near Old Town
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the name of a ... Detectives released the name of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident Wednesday morning near Old Town. Gilbert Gallegos, ...
7
Three vie for West Side seat on Albuquerque City ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two are experienced politicians, 1 is ... Two are experienced politicians, 1 is newcomer
8
Garbage truck driver recognized by mayor
ABQnews Seeker
Phil Davis saved another driver from ... Phil Davis saved another driver from a fiery situation
9
Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing
Nation
The Senate dodged a U.S. debt ... The Senate dodged a U.S. debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government's borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal ...
10
Authorities: Silver City man killed wife with ax
ABQnews Seeker
Weapon found in home; body recovered ... Weapon found in home; body recovered in Gila forest