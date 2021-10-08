APD releases photo of truck involved in fatal road rage shooting

The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the truck detectives believe was used in the fatal road-rage shooting in front of a cafe near Old Town Wednesday morning.

Nelson Gallegos Jr. was killed on his 52nd birthday.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central, near Rio Grande SW, around 8:40 a.m. They said witnesses described a confrontation between at least two people in different vehicles leading up to the shooting.

Gallegos was taking his grandson to school when he was shot, an APD spokesman confirmed.

Thursday evening friends and family gathered in front of the restaurant to light candles for a vigil.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.