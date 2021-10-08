Gov’s Office: Lujan Grisham has no plans for border ‘stunts’

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Texas Department of Public Safety officers work with a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves in Del Rio, Texas, in this June 2021 file photo. Unlike in Texas, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office has indicated state resources will not be used to assist in border enforcement unless requested by the federal government. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has no plans take part in any “stunts” that would politicize the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, a spokeswoman said this week.

While 10 Republican governors recently traveled to the border and some have sent National Guard troops, Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said President Joe Biden’s administration has not requested any border enforcement assistance from states.

“Border policy and enforcement is the federal government’s purview, and while New Mexico stands ready to assist and support the federal administration’s efforts, we do not intend to contribute to the partisan politicization of humanitarian and/or public safety issues at the southern border, whether in New Mexico or in neighboring border states,” Sackett told the Journal.

The Democratic governor, who is up for re-election next year, has faced calls from GOP gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Dow and Louie Sanchez to use state resources to stabilize the border.

In a statement this week, Sanchez said the Biden administration’s handling of the border has imperiled national security and public safety, though he did not provide specifics.

And Dow, state legislator from Truth or Consequences, vowed to send New Mexico National Guard members to the state’s southern border with Mexico if elected next year.

Meanwhile, the latest border dispute comes after Lujan Grisham ordered most National Guard troops that had been deployed by former Gov. Susana Martinez to withdraw after taking office in 2019.

Martinez had sent the National Guard members to serve in a support role on the border, where they helped with vehicle maintenance and caring for horses used by the Border Patrol in rugged train, among other tasks.


