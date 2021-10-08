MMA: Garcia’s ready

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Rio Rancho MMA fighter Steve Garcia (11-4) weighed in at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds on Friday for his fight Saturday against Texan Charlie Ontiveros (11-7) on a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ontiveros weighed in at 155.5 pounds, a permissible half-pound over the limit for a non-title fight.

Garcia’s fight is scheduled to lead off the undercard portion of the show, scheduled to be streamed on espn+ starting at 11:30 a.m.

Each fighter will be looking for his first UFC victory.

Garcia is 0-1 in the UFC, having lost in his debut to Luis Pena by unanimous decision in February 2020. Garcia has been idle since then, having had several fights fall through.

Ontiveros also is 0-for-1 in the UFC. He lost by first-round verbal submission (neck injury) to Kevin Holland last October.

The oddsmakers favor Garcia, who was a minus-335 favorite as of Friday afternoon. Ontiveros was listed at plus-260.

Garcia trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink.


