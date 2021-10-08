NM’s virus plateau continues

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Kerry O’neal administers a shot to a student inside the Student Union Building at the University of New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal.)

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported another 15 coronavirus deaths Friday and 342 patients hospitalized with the disease, continuing a plateau in the state’s pandemic trends.

The 15 fatalities — including four adults from Bernalillo County — pushed the statewide death toll to 4,869 residents.

The state has reported at least 10 deaths each of the last three days.

Acting Health Secretary David Scrase said this week that New Mexico’s late-summer surge in cases — driven by the highly contagious delta variant — hasn’t receded as fast as hoped.

“It’s pretty much a flat line,” he said in a public briefing. “That’s a big problem for New Mexico, New Mexicans and our hospitals.”

Vaccines and masks, Scrase said, remain keys to fighting the disease.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated, for example, make up a dramatically disproportionate share of the recent fatalities. About 92% of the COVID-19 deaths in a recent four-week period were people who weren’t fully vaccinated, even though they make up less than half the state population.

Patients who aren’t fully vaccinated made up 86% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The share of New Mexico adults who have completed their vaccine series inched up Friday to 71.3%. The state’s highest vaccination rates are among Native Americans and adults 65 and older.

The Department of Health announced that 972 new cases of COVID-19 had been detected, including 240 infections in Bernalillo County and 164 in San Juan County.

The 342 patients in the hospital is almost unchanged from the total last Friday, when 347 hospitalizations were reported.

New Mexico’s public health order requiring people to wear masks in public indoor spaces is set to expire Oct. 15, though health officials have suggested it will be extended.

 


