How can Mayor Keller allow animal shelter conditions?

By Kate And Wally Kuligowski / Albuquerque Residents

Regretfully, Mayor Tim Keller has left us no choice. We and other Albuquerque citizens who respect and value the lives of animals must call him out, sadly in the year of an election. Before elected, he sought support from us and many of our fellow animal advocates, citing his past positive voting record as a state senator on animal welfare issues. His campaign included promises to manage with kindness and care the incarcerated pets in Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department shelters, and tackle our city’s animal welfare issues with compassion – and to do a better job fighting the rapidly increasing crime in Albuquerque.

However, once elected, the animal care, adequate funding and trained employees in our shelters atrophied. Not only did the AAWD receive a negative report from the city inspector general, but also a continual barrage of Journal articles from 2018 through 2021 has exposed the worsening mismanagement and abuse of AAWD incarcerated pets – even breaking many of the current HEART Animal Control codes – until it reached those sickening, gruesome, neglectful current conditions revealed on KOB-TV (recently). These charges were supported by three other current/former AAWD employees. No honorable administrator(s) would allow these denigrating conditions and abuse to occur.

Responses from Keller and AAWD Director Carolyn Ortega, who is without any prior animal welfare experience, included pitiful excuses for the city’s inability to hire the necessary number of animal care workers or repairmen for the air conditioners and heating elements servicing as many as 600 pets. This moaning about inadequate funds for humane animal care seems confusing and inconsistent with Keller’s announcement of plans for a multi-purpose soccer complex if bonds are approved, estimated to cost (at least) $50 million. Additional funding for AAWD was not requested. It appears that the mayor considers the field more important than the lives of innocent, incarcerated pets languishing and dying in our filthy, overcrowded and understaffed shelters. His words: The blame, the buck stops with the mayor of Albuquerque.

Our silence would imply agreement that those abandoned creatures deserve their current torturous existences, that their lives have no worth. But, by acting, we citizens of Albuquerque can become the voices of these tortured pets. I am hoping all city animal advocates will join us in their concern for the health and safety of those incarcerated in AAWD shelters by copying this letter, signing and mailing it to Mayor@City of Albuquerque, so he will understand that, in Albuquerque, we respect life and expect our mayor to act with honor.

By expressing your concern, our mayor will realize the value of making the positive, necessary, humane changes immediately.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gerrymandering is inevitable in a democracy
From the newspaper
With the Census Bureau finally releasing ... With the Census Bureau finally releasing its population data to the states, they will now begin the ...
2
Multiple reps, ranked-choice give power to voters
From the newspaper
Incentivizing our politicians this way would ... Incentivizing our politicians this way would be a meaningful change to address gerrymandering
3
'Tough old birds' need help with shoplifters
From the newspaper
Albuquerque residentI am one of four ... Albuquerque residentI am one of four ladies who run a small business here in Albuquerq ...
4
How can Mayor Keller allow animal shelter conditions?
From the newspaper
It appears he considers a soccer ... It appears he considers a soccer field more importnat than the lives of innocent animals
5
Educate yourself and vote on school board, bond, mill ...
From the newspaper
There are clear choices; do you ... There are clear choices; do you want changes?
6
Editorial: Latest legislative scandal shows the need to widen ...
Editorials
Following years of contentious debate in ... Following years of contentious debate in Santa Fe, New Mexico voters in 2018 approved by an overwhel ...
7
Extreme trails the big attraction of the Las Cruces ...
Arts
For most intrepid four-wheelers, the journey ... For most intrepid four-wheelers, the journey is the thing. Especially if it involves climbing over m ...
8
Adobe Theater to cook up some humor with 'Dinner ...
Arts
"Dinner with the Boys" serves up ... "Dinner with the Boys" serves up a spicy parody of every Mob show from "The Godfather" to "The Sopra ...
9
North Sports: Week in Review
Boys' Soccer
A look back at the top ... A look back at the top sporting stories, and scores, in northern New Mexico