Education is a team sport built on respect

By Yolanda Montoya-cordova / Aps School Board Member, District 1

Over the last several months citizens everywhere have been reviewing and listening to discussions about public education and the impact of the pandemic on students and educational staff. Concerns raised include low academic performance and the widening equity gap, social emotional digression and trauma following neglect, abuse and loss, child hunger and homelessness following the lost employment, staff shortages, inadequate infrastructure including poor ventilation and lack of broadband connectivity and budget shortfalls due to low student enrollment.

As a school board member, I am grateful for renewed civic engagement and interest in public education. I sincerely hope this renewed engagement continues and that it remains positive and collaborative with an eye toward sustainable change that results in quality and equity for all youth. I also hope we maintain a willingness to celebrate wins big and small and that we remain patient with one another knowing change will not come overnight. I’ve had the honor of serving as a school board member for APS, representing District 1, which spans the South Valley and includes the Atrisco Heritage and Rio Grande high school clusters.

I look forward to welcoming the four new school board members after the election and make a commitment to continue to work collaboratively to address the issues before us. Solutions and changes we need now will be challenging to address and they will not all be easy to fund. I make a commitment to continue to value the passion and ideas from our school staff, parents, students and community and promise to respect their desire to create a public education experience that values and meets the needs of all children.

Students and staff deserve to be in buildings that are healthy and safe and built to support state-of-the-art technology; they deserve access to quality educators and instructional resources, tools and materials; and they also deserve support services to meet challenges and barriers impacting learning.

Public education is a “team sport” and requires collaborative partnerships at all levels to meet all these demands. The first level of partnership begins with the “team” made up of the school board and the superintendent.

We must commit to build and maintain a team based on mutual respect led by shared decision-making and integrity, and we must further commit to support and promote a common vision and message that lets the community know, “We see all of you, we hear all of you and we value all of you.”

Thanks in advance for closely reviewing the candidates running for school board and for voting. There is so much to do and I know we can and will get much accomplished if we work as a team.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Golden anniversary
ABQnews Seeker
The pioneers of the Albuquerque International ... The pioneers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are there – in sp ...
2
ABQ police locate stolen vehicle with Tile tracking device
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police for years have advised ... Albuquerque police for years have advised residents on how to deter auto theft: Don't ...
3
Contrasting views on homeless issue
ABQnews Seeker
Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors ... Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors arrests, Aragon says city too 'coddling'
4
Park service settles lawsuit over woman's death for $1M
ABQnews Seeker
81-year-old Beverly Modlin was killed by ... 81-year-old Beverly Modlin was killed by ponderosa pine weakened by lightning strikes
5
Independent film made in NM gains notice for shedding ...
Blogs
Feature will be screened at Santa ... Feature will be screened at Santa Fe festival
6
Editorial: Latest legislative scandal shows the need to widen ...
Editorials
Following years of contentious debate in ... Following years of contentious debate in Santa Fe, New Mexico voters in 2018 approved by an overwhel ...
7
Gerrymandering is inevitable in a democracy
From the newspaper
With the Census Bureau finally releasing ... With the Census Bureau finally releasing its population data to the states, they will now begin the ...
8
Multiple reps, ranked-choice give power to voters
From the newspaper
Incentivizing our politicians this way would ... Incentivizing our politicians this way would be a meaningful change to address gerrymandering
9
'Tough old birds' need help with shoplifters
From the newspaper
Albuquerque residentI am one of four ... Albuquerque residentI am one of four ladies who run a small business here in Albuquerq ...