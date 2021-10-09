Maxwell Museum hosts Passport to People Family Day on Saturday

The Maxwell Museum of Anthropology’s Passport to People Family Day, an in-person event, is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of New Mexico.

Faculty and staff will talk about their work and answer visitor questions, and they can try their hand at being an archaeologist through experiential activities and craft projects to keep. Pre-packaged refreshments will be served.

The combined indoor/outdoor event will take place in the courtyard and museum following COVID safe practices, organizers said in a news release. There will be timed-entry, with small group tours will be available to visit the museum, 500 University NE.

Visit the Maxwell museum website, maxwellmuseum.unm.edu, or call 505-277-2924 or email Amy Grochowski, curator of education, for more information.

Masks must be worn by all individuals at all times while in the museum and other indoor spaces on campus.

Maxwell parking is free and parking is free on the UNM campus on weekends.