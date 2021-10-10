North Sports: Week in Review

BOYS SOCCER / Thursday

SANTA FE PREP 5, OAK GROVE/MENAUL 2: After spotting the Owls an early goal, the visiting Blue Griffins (8-2-1) got goals from five different players to pull out the win.

ST. MICHAEL’S 2, ROBERTSON 0: Oliver Rosales scored the first goal and added an assist on Aiden Fairchild’s insurance score to help the visiting Horsemen (8-6-1, 1-1 District 2-1A/3A) beat the Cardinals (3-10-1, 0-2).

LOS ALAMOS 3, TAOS 0: The host Hilltoppers (11-2-1, 2-0 District 2-4A) chucked a shutout at the Tigers (4-9, 1-1).

POJOAQUE VALLEY 0, MORIATY 0, 2OTs: The visiting Elks (8-6-1, 0-1-1 District 2-4A) survived 13 shots from the Pintos, but managed to hold on for the draw.

GIRLS SOCCER / Thursday

SANTA FE PREP 9, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: The visiting Blue Griffins (3-8, 2-3 District 2-1A/3A) took advantage of the rebuilding Braves (0-12, 0-2).

LOS ALAMOS 5, TAOS 0: Tara McDonald had three goals, and Melayna Morrison chipped in a goal and an assists in leading the visiting Hilltoppers (7-4-1, 2-0 District 2-4A) past the Tigers (9-4, 1-1).

MORIARTY 10, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: The visiting Elkettes (3-12, 0-2 District 2-4A) struggled on both sides of the ball in losing to the Pintos.

VOLLEYBALL / Thursday

SANTA FE 3, LOS LUNAS 2: The host Demonettes (7-7, 2-0 District 5-5A) won a third straight match, upending the Tigers 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 16-14.

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 3, CAPITAL 0: The host Jaguars (5-7, 1-1 District 5-5A) could not quite hang with the bulldogs, losing 25-20, 25-18, 25-20.

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: Angelina Geissinger had 14 kills and Sade Phea-Young added 11 to lead the visiting Braves (8-7, 2-2 District 2-3A) past the Dons 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 3, MORIARTY 0: Anica Urioste spiked 11 kills as the host Elkettes (11-6 overall, 2-0 in 2-4A) held on to beat the Pintos.

SANTA FE WALDORF 3, ABQ. OAK GROVE/EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 0: The visiting Wolves (9-3, 4-0 District 7-1A) remained dominant in the district, with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-22 win over the Eagles.

TAOS 3, ESPAÃ’OLA VALLEY 0: The visiting Tigers (6-5, 1-1 District 2-4A) pulled out a tight match over the Sundevils (8-8, 0-2) 25-23, 26-24, 25-19.

ROBERTSON 3, SANTA FE PREP 0: The host Cardinals (14-0, 2-0 District 2-3A) hardly broke a sweat in sweeping the Blue Griffins (5-8, 0-2) 25-7, 25-17, 25-5.

MENAUL 3, TIERRA ENCANTADA 0: The visiting Alacranes (1-9, 0-1 District 2-2A) did not put up much of a fight until the final set against the Panthers, losing 25-8, 25-6, 25-22.

TUCUMCARI 3, PECOS 0: The visiting Panthers (3-8) struggled from the outset against the Rattlers, losing 25-10, 25-14, 25-9.

ESCALANTE 3, QUESTA 0: The visiting Lobos (12-3, 2-0 District 5-2A) handily took care of the Wildcats (9-3, 0-1) 25-10, 25-17, 25-7.

Other Thursday scores: Mora 3, Peñasco 2

BOYS SOCCER / Wednesday



SANTA FE 5, RIO GRANDE 2: Alex Waggoner added four more goals, as well as an assist, while Ivan Lozano had two assists to help the visiting Demons (14-1, 5-0 District 5-5A) beat the Ravens and remain unblemished in district play.

MANZANO 4, CAPITAL 3: The host Jaguars (4-9-2, 0-5 District 5-5A) were knotted at 3-all at halftime, but could not sustain that success in the second half, losing to the Monarchs.

TIERRA ENCANTADA 10, QUESTA 0: The host Alacranes (5-4, 3-0 District 5-1A/3A) continued to dominate district play with a mercy rule win over the Wildcats.

GIRLS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE 5, RIO GRANDE 0: The Demonettes (14-0, 4-0 District 5-5A) set a program record for wins as Jazzi Gonzalez had three goals and an assist, and Sonia Goujon added a goal and an assist against the Ravens.

MANZANO 10, CAPITAL 0: The visiting Jaguars (2-8, 0-4 District 2-4A) could not contain the Monarchs.

BOYS SOCCER / Tuesday

SANTA FE PREP 3, ST. MICHAEL’S 0: Mike Vimot had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Blue Griffins (8-2-1, 2-0 District 2-1A/3A) over the Horsemen (7-6-1, 0-1).

LOS ALAMOS 10, MORIARTY 0: Alex Livescu had four goals and an assist, and Jaime Tarrazas added three goals and two assists to power the Hilltoppers (10-2-1, 1-0 District 2-4A) to an easy win over the Pintos.

GIRLS SOCCER / Tuesday

TAOS 6, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Goalkeeper Jade Mares tossed a shutout for the host Tigers (9-3, 1-0 District 2-4A) against the Elkettes (3-11, 0-1).

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 3, MONTE DEL SOL 2: The host Phoenix (4-5-1, 1-0 District 5-1A/3A) got goals from Kimberly Garcia and Amberly Garcia to beat the Dragons (3-5, 0-1).

LOS ALAMOS 5, MORIARTY 1: Tara McDonald continued her torrid scoring streak with two goals and two assists, leading the visiting Hilltoppers (6-4-1, 1-0 District 2-4A) past the Pintos.

ST. MICHAEL’S 5, SANTA FE PREP 1: Grace Sandoval had a hat trick to lead the Horsemen (9-4, 4-0 District 2-1A/3A) past the Blue Griffins (3-7, 2-2).

VOLLEYBALL / Tuesday

CAPITAL 3, RIO GRANDE 0: Sofia Cintron had 10 kills and Janessa Montoya 27 assists to lead the host Jaguars (5-6, 1-0) past the Ravens 25-22, 25-23, 26-24.

SANTA FE 3, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 1: Alyssa Sanchez led the way with 11 kills, Ariana Anaya had 10 and Zavia Burton added nine in a well-rounded attack for the visiting Demonettes (6-7, 1-1 District 5-5A) in beating the Bulldogs 25-18, 28-26, 25-16, 26-24.

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: Marissa Sandoval-Moya had 15 assists and Carley Grave added 11 for the host Horsemen (10-2, 2-0 District 2-3A) in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 defeat of the Braves (7-7, 1-2).

LOS ALAMOS 3, ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 0: The host Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-0 Disitrct 2-4A) stifled the Sundevils (8-7, 0-1) 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 as Nadia Gallegos had 11 kills.

RATON 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: The host Dons (3-8, 0-1 District 2-3A) could never quite get over the hump against the Tigers, losing 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 3, TAOS 1: After splitting the first two sets, the visiting Elkettes (10-5, 1-0 District 2-4A) rallied to win the last two 25-20, 19-25 25-20, 25-17 against the Tigers (6-5, 1-1).

BOYS SOCCER / Monday

TIERRA ENCANTADA 4, ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 1: Despite a first-half goal from Aldo Rios to open the scoring, the host Phoenix (2-5, 0-2 District 5-1A/3A) could not keep up with the Alacranes (4-4, 4-0 in the second half.)

GIRLS SOCCER / Monday

ROBERTSON 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: It was tight for a half before the host Cardinals (7-4-2, 2-1 District 2-1A/3A) broke it open in the second half behind two goals from Amber Doss against the Dons (3-6, 1-2).

UPCOMING THINGS TO SEE OR DO

OUTDOORS: The fourth annual Poker Ride at Galisteo Basin Preserve kicks off Saturday (OCT 16) for cyclists, runners and hikers. The $30 entry fee goes toward the Commonweal Conservancy, which stewards the preserve’s open space trails. For more information or to register, see www.bikereg.com/gbp.