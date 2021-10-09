Lobo football facing program it wants to become in SDSU

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas (22) is tackled by multiple UTEP Miners during the first half in El Paso on Sept. 25. (Jorge Salgado/For the Journal)

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales says he has no emotional connection to San Diego State, the Lobos’ opponent on Saturday, and where he worked with Rocky Long for seven seasons.

But there is definitely a connection.

When Gonzales sees the No. 25 Aztecs (4-0) in Carson, Calif., he’ll see what he wants the Lobos (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) to become.

“The image of what our program will look like is a lot of that,” said Gonzales, the Lobos’ second-year coach. “When you watch them on tape, it’s the aggressive attitude and how hard they play.”

CLICK TO ENLARGE

UNM’s offense, which has struggled during the Lobos’ three-game losing streak, will have some familiarity with the defensive scheme that the Aztecs will use, but Gonzales has warned that it will be very different from what they see in practice.

UNM quarterback Terry Wilson and offensive coordinator Derek Warehime believe the Lobos’ problems are much more than their opponent. They need to stop with illegal procedure and illegal formation penalties that have plagued them this season.

After wins over Houston Baptist and New Mexico State, Warehime warned the Lobos that they could not make those type of mistakes against teams with greater talent.

“We can’t have the penalties,” Wilson said. “When you’re moving the ball down the field and that sets you back, you lose momentum there. That’s been the story for the offense the past few games. We have to settle down. We simplified the game plan this week so everyone knows what they’re doing. I’m not sure why the mistakes are happening. We’re just trying to get it fixed.”

Wilson said he is trying to keep the Lobos motivated on offense. He said they are in a “lull” and must find some momentum that will come from big plays.

The Lobos, however, will be without one top playmaker against the Aztecs. Senior wide receiver Mannie Logan-Greene, who sustained a chest injury late in the game against Air Force last week, is expected to be out, Gonzales said. Logan-Greene, also the team’s punt and kickoff return specialist, did not practice with the team this week.

Freshman Luke Wysong and redshirt junior Trae Hall are expected to play at the wide receiver spot, mostly in the slot that Logan-Greene had manned. They’ll also be looked to for big plays.

Hall had played quarterback before being recently converted to wide receiver. He had a 21-yard touchdown reception against Air Force.

The Aztecs are aware of Hall.

“It’s definitely something we have to be cognizant of every time he’s on the field,” said SDSU senior defensive end Keshawn Banks, a Rio Rancho High alum. “It seems like every time he’s on the field he’s touching the ball in some way or another. When he’s on the field they want to get him the ball. We have to be aware of trick plays. Reverse pass. Just anything that can give us trouble and confuse us.”

When the Lobos are on defense, or even kickoff and punt coverage, they’ll need to be aware of Jordan Byrd, the former Manzano High standout whose speed makes him a dangerous threat any time he touches the ball.

NOTE: The Lobos will play at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, where fans in attendance will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative result of a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of Saturday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo football facing program it wants to become in ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales says he has no emotional connection to San Diego State, the Lobos' opponent on Saturday, and where ...
2
Long's time at SDSU speaks volumes
College
The circumstances, the whys and wherefores, ... The circumstances, the whys and wherefores, of Rocky Long's departure as University of New Mex ...
3
Not so quietly, House stakes out a leader's role
College
Between drills, Richard Pitino's voice can ... Between drills, Richard Pitino's voice can often be heard echoing off the walls of the Rudy Da ...
4
Talking Grammer, Ep. 46: UNM point guard Jaelen House
ABQnews Seeker
Arizona State transfer Jaelen House is ... Arizona State transfer Jaelen House is vying to be the starting point guard for the UNM Lobos this season.
5
Lobo men's basketball ticket renewals at 81%
ABQnews Seeker
If absence makes the heart grow ... If absence makes the heart grow fonder, the 630 days between the last Lobo men's basketball game played in Albuquerque on Feb. 29, 2020, ...
6
New Mexicans Byrd and Banks shining for Aztecs
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales is not hesitant when taking credit for recruiting running back Jordan Byrd and defensive end Keshawn Banks ...
7
Moore excited to be in UNM Ring of Honor
College
On the day it was announced ... On the day it was announced that DonTrell Moore would be inducted into the University of New Mexico ...
8
UNM football: Moore to the Ring of Honor
College
Former University of New Mexico running ... Former University of New Mexico running back DonTrell Moore will be inducted into the school's football Ring of Honor on Oct. 16, it was ...
9
‘Exhausted’ Lobos beat Boise State 1-0, stay unbeaten in ...
College
Pretty soccer it wasn't. As a ... Pretty soccer it wasn't. As a matter of fact, anyone seeking such probably won't find it on Sundays at a nearby Mountain West venue. ...