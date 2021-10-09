Police ID truck in road rage killing

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Michelle Martinez,right, ties a cross onto a tree in honor of her brother, Nelson Gallegos Jr., who was killed Wednesday morning near Old Town. Helping Michelle is her cousin Josette Otero. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque police have identified a gray pickup they believe was used during the fatal road rage shooting of a man who was driving his 7-year-old grandson to school Wednesday morning.

Nelson Gallegos Jr. was shot around 8:40 a.m. in front of the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central, near Rio Grande. In the car with him was his grandson, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman confirmed Friday.

It was Gallegos’s 52nd birthday. His death comes a year and a half after his cousin’s son was also killed in a suspected road rage shooting.

Alexandra Jaramillo describes Gallegos as a father figure and said she had lived with him for about 13 years since she was about 7 years old. He had been married to her aunt and the couple raised her.

“We went to church every Sunday and Wednesday, he was super into church,” Jaramillo said. “He always had a smile on his face. He was involved in the lowrider community. He just had open arms to everybody around him.”

Nelson Gallegos Jr.

Gallegos was a former Marine and worked at the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility AuthorityJaramillo said when he wasn’t working or at church he loved to go camping at a spot up in the Jemez. She said he was also an advocate against gun violence.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil at the scene of the shooting Thursday night.

Kyle Martinez, the son of Gallegos’ cousin, was also the victim of a suspected road rage shooting. Martinez was 15 when he was shot and killed while driving on Central and Unser in April 2020. Kevin Metzgar has been charged with murder in that case.

On Friday, police released photographs taken from security camera footage showing a gray pickup they believe was being driven by the person who shot Gallegos.

Witnesses had told investigators there had been a confrontation between at least two people in different vehicles.

Security camera video obtained by the Journal shows Gallegos out of his car walking around and standing in the street next to the passenger side of a car. A gray truck passes by him.

That’s when, an APD spokesman confirmed, the suspect opened fire from the cab of the truck, striking Gallegos. He fell to the ground.

Gallegos died at the scene.

Jaramillo said Gallegos’ grandson doesn’t quite understand what happenedm but has been telling family, “Grandpa got shot and now grandpa is in Heaven.”

“He gave a description of what kind of car and how many people were in the car,” Jaramillo said. “Tourists and everybody came by right away, and saw he was in the car and took him to a nearby restaurant.”

If you have information
Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police ID truck in road rage killing
ABQnews Seeker
Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old ... Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old grandson was in car
2
Four candidates vie for open APS board seat
ABQnews Seeker
Lorenzo Garcia of District 3 declined ... Lorenzo Garcia of District 3 declined to seek reelection after serving 3 terms
3
Maxwell Museum hosts Passport to People Family Day on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Maxwell Museum of Anthropology's Passport ... The Maxwell Museum of Anthropology's Passport to People Family Day, an in-person event, is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 ...
4
APD releases photo of truck involved in fatal road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have identified a gray ... Albuquerque police have identified a gray pickup truck they believe was used during the fatal road rage shooting of a man who was driving ...
5
Lawsuit alleges two former employees took personal data about ...
ABQnews Seeker
OptumCare New Mexico alleges in a ... OptumCare New Mexico alleges in a lawsuit that two of the company's former employees used a personal email account to obtain confidential medical information ...
6
Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes ...
ABQnews Seeker
No one saw Sasha Krause being ... No one saw Sasha Krause being taken from a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico where she worked in the publishing ministry, dominated in ...
7
Driver fatally struck woman in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A woman is dead after being ... A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the crash ...
8
NM’s virus plateau continues
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported another 15 coronavirus ... New Mexico reported another 15 coronavirus deaths Friday and 342 patients hospitalized with the disease, continuing a plateau in the state's pandemic trends. The ...
9
Colorado father Mark Redwine gets 48 years in death ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Colorado father has been sentenced ... A Colorado father has been sentenced to a maximum 48 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in ...