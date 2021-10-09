Fall sports: Lobo VB has tough test, UNM soccer draws with Nevada

The University of New Mexico volleyball team will try to hold on to a share of first place in the Mountain West Conference when it hosts Boise State for its annual Dig Pink match at 1 p.m. at Johnson Center.

The Lobos (13-3, 4-1 MWC) are coming off a five-set home win over Utah State on Thursday night and are tied with UNLV and Colorado State atop the MWC standings. Boise State (14-3, 3-2) is coming off a 3-0 victory at Air Force on Thursday.

The Broncos and Lobos rank first and second, respectively, in the conference in hitting percentage but they also make things difficult on opposing hitters. UNM ranks first in opponent hitting percentage (.127), while Boise State is second (.161).

Kaitlynn Biassou and Uxue Guereca have provided a potent 1-2 hitting punch for UNM, and they combined for 43 kills against Utah State.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to Saturday’s match as the Lobos partner with UNM Health to raise money for cancer research.

UNM WOMEN’S SOCCER: In Reno, Nev., despite dominating possession much of the match and getting an early goal off the foot of freshman Zaria Katesigw in the 17th minute, the league-leading Lobo soccer team had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Nevada.

The one point keeps UNM (9-2-1 overall) unbeaten at 4-0-1 in Mountain West play and with 13 points it remains tied for first place with Fresno State (4-0-1).

Nevada’s Emily Rich tied the match in the 77th minute and neither side could find the back of the net in either 10-minute golden goal overtime period.

The Lobos play at last-place UNLV (8-6, 1-4 MW) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

MEN’S TENNIS: UNM is competing in the UC Santa Barbara Classic this weekend. Five Lobos (Rafael Abdulsalam, Arda Azkara, Georgio Samaha, Alex Maggs and Nicolas Prieto) will be in action for the Lobos.

NMSU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Aggies (7-6, 3-1) will visit Western Athletic Conference-leading Grand Canyon (10-2-1, 3-0-1) for an 8:30 p.m. match on Saturday. NMSU is in second place in the conference standings. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

New Mexico State is off to its best start in conference play since 2009. Loma McNeese’s late goal lifted the Aggles to a 1-0 win over Cal Baptist on Sunday.

Grand Canyon enters Saturday’s contest on a five-match unbeaten streak. The Lopes are 6-1 at home with the loss being to UNM.

GCU holds a 7-3 advantage in the series against NMSU, but the Aggies posted a 2-1 win in Phoenix in March.