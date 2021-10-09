MMA: Impressive win for Garcia

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Knock Steve Garcia down at your own risk.

If you do, he’ll just take you to the ground and do bad things to you.

Garcia, an MMA fighter from Rio Rancho and Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink, defeated Texan Charlie Ontiveros by second-round TKO Saturday on a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was Garcia’s first UFC victory and improved his overall record to 12-4. Ontiveros is 11-8.

Garcia appeared to be in trouble early, knocked down by the taller Ontiveros twice in the fight’s first minute. But after the second knockdown, instead of trying to get up, Garcia scored a takedown. Ontiveros got to his feet briefly, but Garcia again took him to the ground and finished the round on top, landing some hard shots just before the round ended. Ontiveros went back to his corner bloodied and a bit unsteady.

Garcia was dropped again in the first few seconds of the second round, but again used that position to score a takedown. This time, he didn’t let Ontiveros back up — battering him with elbows until referee Chris Tognoni stopped the slaughter at the 1 minute, 51-second mark.

In the Octagon afterward, Garcia said he expected taking the fight to the ground would work to his advantage.

“I kind of figured that I would have to at some point, because (Ontiveros’) striking and his length is very dangerous. … If I needed (ground-and-pound), I know that was gonna be my go-to.”

Saturday’s fight was Garcia’s second at the 155-pound lightweight limit, having spent most of his career at bantamweight (135) and featherweight (145).

He said he plans to campaign at lightweight going forward.

“I’m just gonna continue to grow and build a little bit more mass,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Help in a violent situation is there if you ...
Blogs
Albuquerque Family Resource Center offers services ... Albuquerque Family Resource Center offers services to survivors of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault
2
MMA: Garcia’s ready
Blogs
Rio Rancho MMA fighter Steve Garcia ... Rio Rancho MMA fighter Steve Garcia (11-4) weighed in at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds on Friday for his fight Saturday against Texan ...
3
Talking Grammer, Ep. 46: UNM point guard Jaelen House
ABQnews Seeker
Arizona State transfer Jaelen House is ... Arizona State transfer Jaelen House is vying to be the starting point guard for the UNM Lobos this season.
4
And the bands played on: Showcase of high school ...
Blogs
Local high school students will get ... Local high school students will get a chance to display their musical talents while onlookers enjoy ...
5
'A little comic relief': NM Italian Film & Culture ...
Blogs
Food, wine, music and movies.That's what ... Food, wine, music and movies.That's what the 2021 edition of the New Mexico Italian Fi ...
6
MMA: Holm out of Oct. 16 card
Blogs
Holly Holm’s scheduled Oct. 16 fight ... Holly Holm’s scheduled Oct. 16 fight is off after the Albuquerque MMA fighter suffered meniscus damage in training, her agent, Lenny Fresquez, said via ...
7
NM-based filmmaker producing 'Outlaw Land'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico-based producer Daniel Lusko works ... New Mexico-based producer Daniel Lusko works to bring projects to New Mexico. His latest one is 'Outlaw Land,' which is currently filming through November ...
8
Native superhero is at the center of short film, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Native Americans continue to have a ... Native Americans continue to have a voice in New Mexico film. Joshua Zunie is at the helm of the short film, 'Rude Girl,' which ...
9
Students show love for their queen
Albuquerque News
Joan Kent, who taught theater arts ... Joan Kent, who taught theater arts and drama for 23 years has died