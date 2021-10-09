NM Guard unit to support resettlement operations for Afghans

By Associated Press

The New Mexico National Guard on Friday at the Belen Readiness Center hosted a yellow ribbon ceremony to say farewell to the soldiers of the 919th Military Police Company, who are deploying domestically in support of Operation Allies Welcome. (Source: New Mexico National Guard)

BELEN, N.M. — A New Mexico Army National Guard unit is deploying within the United States to support resettlement operations for Afghan refugees.

A departure ceremony was held Friday for the Belen-based 919th Military Police Company, the guard said in a statement that didn’t specify where the unit’s soldiers would deploy.

Afghans resettling to the United States are being housed temporarily at eight military bases while obtaining special immigrant visas.

The bases include Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico and the Army’s Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

U,S. military officials have said there have been scattered reports of assaults, robbery and theft at some of the bases, including an assault on a female service member by several men at Fort Bliss.

According to the guard, the 919th’s soldiers “will conduct security operations and assist units that are already providing transportation, temporary housing, culturally appropriate food, medical screening, religious accommodations, and general support for over 50,000 Afghan guests.”

The Afghans include former interpreters and others who worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan during the past two decades.

The guard called the deployment “an opportunity for the 919th to perform their duties in a critical real-world environment.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM Guard unit to support resettlement operations for Afghans
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico Army National Guard ... A New Mexico Army National Guard unit is deploying within the United States to support resettlement operations for Afghan refugees. A departure ceremony was ...
2
Winds scuttle plans for Saturday's mass ascension
ABQnews Seeker
For seven days, the Albuquerque International ... For seven days, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta enjoyed picture perfect weather, allowing hundreds of balloons to take to the sky each morning. That ...
3
Police ID truck in road rage killing
ABQnews Seeker
Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old ... Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old grandson was in car
4
Bandelier employee lands Distinguished Service Award
ABQnews Seeker
Craig Allen recognized as an authority ... Craig Allen recognized as an authority on forest and landscape ecology
5
Gov's Office: Lujan Grisham has no plans for border ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has no ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has no plans take part in any 'stunts' that would politicize the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, a spokeswoman said ...
6
Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes ...
ABQnews Seeker
No one saw Sasha Krause being ... No one saw Sasha Krause being taken from a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico where she worked in the publishing ministry, dominated in ...
7
NM prepares to resettle 400 Afghan refugees
ABQnews Seeker
Relocation to Albuquerque, Santa Fe and ... Relocation to Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Farmington expected by organization
8
Four candidates vie for open APS board seat
ABQnews Seeker
Lorenzo Garcia of District 3 declined ... Lorenzo Garcia of District 3 declined to seek reelection after serving 3 terms
9
NM reports 15 COVID fatalities
ABQnews Seeker
State has suffered at least 10 ... State has suffered at least 10 deaths on each of the past three days