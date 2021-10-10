Police arrest suspect in ABQ shooting of dog, owner

Authorities in Gallup arrested the man accused of shooting a service dog and killing its owner last month in Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said detectives tracked Xavier Marquez to Gallup, where he was arrested Friday.

Marquez, 22, is charged with an open count of murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling and extreme cruelty to animals in the Sept. 22 shooting that left 34-year-old Shawn Lynch dead and injured Lynch’s dog, Yessica.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the shooting in the 400 block of Kentucky SE and found Lynch with a gunshot wound to the head and Yessica wounded nearby. Lynch died in a hospital days later.

Neighbors told police that Marquez, who they identified in a photo lineup, shot Yessica before shooting Lynch and changing clothes and fleeing on a moped.

Gallegos said detectives are also investigating Marquez for his possible involvement in June 22 homicide at a West Side motel.

In that case, 34-year-old Daniel Bustos was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the Travelodge near Coors and Iliff NW.

No charges have been filed in Bustos’ death.