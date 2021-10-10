Police arrest suspect in ABQ shooting of dog, owner

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Xavier Marquez (MDC)

Authorities in Gallup arrested the man accused of shooting a service dog and killing its owner last month in Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said detectives tracked Xavier Marquez to Gallup, where he was arrested Friday.

Marquez, 22, is charged with an open count of murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling and extreme cruelty to animals in the Sept. 22 shooting that left 34-year-old Shawn Lynch dead and injured Lynch’s dog, Yessica.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the shooting in the 400 block of Kentucky SE and found Lynch with a gunshot wound to the head and Yessica wounded nearby. Lynch died in a hospital days later.

Neighbors told police that Marquez, who they identified in a photo lineup, shot Yessica before shooting Lynch and changing clothes and fleeing on a moped.

Gallegos said detectives are also investigating Marquez for his possible involvement in June 22 homicide at a West Side motel.

In that case, 34-year-old Daniel Bustos was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the Travelodge near Coors and Iliff NW.

No charges have been filed in Bustos’ death.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fish, plants and the circle of life
ABQnews Seeker
Española youths make discoveries through aquaponics Española youths make discoveries through aquaponics
2
Police arrest suspect in ABQ shooting of dog, owner
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities in Gallup arrested the man ... Authorities in Gallup arrested the man accused of shooting a service dog and killing its owner last month in Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque ...
3
NM Guard unit to support resettlement operations for Afghans
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico Army National Guard ... A New Mexico Army National Guard unit is deploying within the United States to support resettlement operations for Afghan refugees. A departure ceremony was ...
4
Winds scuttle plans for Saturday's mass ascension
ABQnews Seeker
For seven days, the Albuquerque International ... For seven days, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta enjoyed picture perfect weather, allowing hundreds of balloons to take to the sky each morning. That ...
5
Police ID truck in road rage killing
ABQnews Seeker
Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old ... Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old grandson was in car
6
Bandelier employee lands Distinguished Service Award
ABQnews Seeker
Craig Allen recognized as an authority ... Craig Allen recognized as an authority on forest and landscape ecology
7
Gov's Office: Lujan Grisham has no plans for border ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has no ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has no plans take part in any 'stunts' that would politicize the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, a spokeswoman said ...
8
Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes ...
ABQnews Seeker
No one saw Sasha Krause being ... No one saw Sasha Krause being taken from a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico where she worked in the publishing ministry, dominated in ...
9
NM prepares to resettle 400 Afghan refugees
ABQnews Seeker
Relocation to Albuquerque, Santa Fe and ... Relocation to Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Farmington expected by organization