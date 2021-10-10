Golden anniversary

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The pioneers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are there – in spirit as well as in art.

The hot air balloon envelope that was assembled and sewn by a team from Cameron Balloons during this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was unveiled during Saturday’s event, one day earlier than expected, revealing graphics that celebrate next year’s 50th anniversary of the fiesta.

The balloon, commissioned by the fiesta’s board of directors for $45,000, pays homage to “the pioneers who started this event 50 years ago,” said Sam Parks, the fiesta’s director of operations.

Named the 50th Fiesta Balloon, it sports a stylized 50th fiesta logo and depicts with accurate color the 13 balloons that flew in the inaugural mass ascension in 1972, Parks said.

Among those 13 balloons depicted is the one piloted by Sid Cutter, founder of the fiesta. Cutter’s likeness is also present as a large graphic near the crown of the balloon, so that people in the balloon’s gondola will be able to look up into the envelope and get the sense that Cutter is flying with them and looking over them, Parks said.

Leading up to the 50th anniversary, the balloon will serve as an “ambassador of the fiesta,” flying in ballooning events around the United States and overseas. Parks said he and other members of the board of directors, who are also pilots, will accompany and fly the balloon as they promote Albuquerque’s signature event.