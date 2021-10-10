Irrigation district receives $2.9M award to pay for water improvements

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has received a $2.9 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund projects for efficient water use and wildlife habitat improvements.

Casey Ish, an MRGCD water resources specialist, said they will use some of the money to examine irrigation infrastructure and identify necessary upgrades for district ditches, laterals and farm systems.

“A more drought-resilient system means that even when we have a low water supply such as this year, our system is still capable of delivering those small amounts of water efficiently,” Ish said.

The funding comes as the state moves toward a more arid climate.

New Mexico could see more frequent and hotter droughts over the next 50 years, according to a scientist advisory panel report that will inform the state’s long-term water plan.

Earlier winter runoff and warmer rivers and streams are also likely if global temperatures continue to rise.

The district serves 10,000 irrigators from Cochiti Dam to Bosque del Apache, and also manages about 30,000 acres of bosque habitat.

Ish said funding could support conservation easements. The voluntary agreements between landowners and a land trust may have land-use provisions that protect wildlife and regional agriculture.

At least $2 million of the funding must go directly to producers as financial assistance.

Individual awards will focus on first-time farmers and ranchers, as well as military veterans, socially-disadvantaged or limited income producers.

“It’s a great opportunity to put resources right where they need to be, which is at the headgates of our irrigators and in their pockets so they’re able to adapt their farm practices,” Ish said.

Producer grants could also fund water leasing, cover crops and farm equipment upgrades.

The district will work on the projects with Audubon Southwest, Center for Sustainable Social Systems, Intermountain West Joint Venture, New Mexico State University, Rio Grande Agriculture Land Trust, Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.