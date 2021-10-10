Controversial father of Pakistan nuclear bomb dies at age 85

By Kathy Gannon / Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, died Sunday of COVID-19 following a lengthy illness, his family said. He was 85.

Khan, who launched Pakistan on the path to becoming a nuclear weapons power in the early 1970s, died in a hospital in the capital Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said.

Thousands of people attended a state funeral at the massive white-marble Faisal Mosque in the capital. His body was carried by an honor guard and military and political dignitaries offered funeral prayers.

Flags in Pakistan flew at half-staff.

Khan was mired in controversy that began even before he returned to Pakistan from the Netherlands in the 1970s, where he had worked at a nuclear research facility.

He was later accused of stealing the centrifuge uranium enrichment technology from the Netherlands facility that he would later use to develop Pakistan’s first nuclear weapon, according to research done by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Khan, who held a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, offered to launch Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program in 1974 after neighbor India conducted its first “peaceful nuclear explosion.”

He reached out to then-Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto offering technology for Pakistan’s own nuclear weapons program. Still smarting from the 1971 loss of East Pakistan, which became Bangladesh, as well as the capture of 90,000 Pakistani soldiers by India, Bhutto embraced the offer. He famously said: “We (Pakistanis) will eat grass, even go hungry, but we will have our own (nuclear bomb).”

Since then, Pakistan has relentlessly pursued its nuclear weapons program in tandem with India. Both are declared nuclear weapons states after they conducted tit-for-tat nuclear weapons tests in 1998.

Pakistan’s nuclear program and Khan’s involvement have long been the subject of allegations and criticism.

Khan was accused by the U.S. of trading nuclear secrets to neighbor Iran and to North Korea in the 1990s after Washington sanctioned Pakistan for its nuclear weapons program. For 10 years during the Soviet occupation of neighboring Afghanistan, successive U.S. presidents certified Pakistan was not developing nuclear weapons. The certification was necessary under American law to allow U.S. aid to anti-communist Afghan rebels through Pakistan.

But in 1990, just months after the 1989 withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, Washington slapped Pakistan with crippling sanctions ending all aid to the country, including military and humanitarian.

Pakistan was accused of selling nuclear weapons technology to North Korea in exchange for its No-Dong missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. A 2003 Congressional Research Report said that while it was difficult to pinpoint the genesis of Pakistan’s nuclear cooperation with North Korea, it likely began in the mid-1990s

At home in Pakistan, Khan was heralded as a hero and the father of the nuclear bomb. Radical religious parties called him the father of the only Islamic nuclear bomb.

Khan was rejected by Pakistan’s dictator President Gen. Pervez Musharraf after 2001, when details of Khan’s alleged sales of nuclear secrets came under renewed scrutiny. Khan bitterly denounced Musharraf and his attempt to distance the state from his activities, always denying he engaged in any secret selling or clandestine nuclear weapons technology exchanges.

In recent years, Khan mostly lived out of the public eye and tributes from fellow scientists and Pakistani politicians began soon after his death.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called him a “national icon,” whose nuclear weapons program “provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbor. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.”

Fellow scientist Dr. Samar Mubarakmand said Khan was a national treasure who defied Western attempts to stifle Pakistan’s nuclear program.

“It was unthinkable for the west that Pakistan would make any breakthrough but finally they had to acknowledge Dr. Khan’s achievement of making the country’s nuclear weapons,” he said.

Khan passed at the KRL Hospital in in Islamabad.

____

Associated Press writer Zarar Khan contributed to this report


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Contrasting views on homeless issue
ABQnews Seeker
Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors ... Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors arrests, Aragon says city too 'coddling'
2
Park service settles lawsuit over woman's death for $1M
ABQnews Seeker
81-year-old Beverly Modlin was killed by ... 81-year-old Beverly Modlin was killed by ponderosa pine weakened by lightning strikes
3
Independent film made in NM gains notice for shedding ...
Blogs
Feature will be screened at Santa ... Feature will be screened at Santa Fe festival
4
Golden anniversary
ABQnews Seeker
The pioneers of the Albuquerque International ... The pioneers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are there – in sp ...
5
Arrest made in ABQ homicide, service dog shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect tracked to Gallup, charged with ... Suspect tracked to Gallup, charged with murder, extreme animal cruelty
6
ABQ police locate stolen vehicle with Tile tracking device
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police for years have advised ... Albuquerque police for years have advised residents on how to deter auto theft: Don't ...
7
Irrigation district receives $2.9M award to pay for water ...
ABQnews Seeker
Grant will fund infrastructure, wildlife habitat ... Grant will fund infrastructure, wildlife habitat restoration
8
Herrell not satisfied after Fort Bliss visit
ABQnews Seeker
NM senators send letter to Reddit ... NM senators send letter to Reddit CEO seeking to curb the spread of misinformation
9
Police ID truck in road rage killing
ABQnews Seeker
Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old ... Man shot on 52nd birthday; 7-year-old grandson was in car
10
Lawsuit alleges theft of health data by two ex-employees
ABQnews Seeker
OptumCare claims 24,000 patients' info taken ... OptumCare claims 24,000 patients' info taken to recruit them, doc