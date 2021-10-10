Phoenix police: Girls reported missing from home found safe

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — Two young girls reported missing from their central Phoenix home have been found safe, police said Sunday.

Police said 3-year-old Amanirena Sterling and her 4-year-old sister Amina were located shortly after noon and were healthy, happy and in good shape.

The girls were reported missing about 2 a.m. Sunday after last being seen Saturday night at the family’s apartment.

The girls’ mother told police she last saw the children inside the apartment around 6:30 p.m.

A relative said the sisters live with their father, but their mother was watching them Saturday while he was out of town.

Police said a woman was is vaguely familiar with the children and their apartment complex found the girls Saturday night, but didn’t know the girls were missing so she took them to her apartment to sleep overnight.

Police had been searching since early Sunday with officers going door-to-door in the neighborhood, showing residents cellphone pictures of the girls and asking for any information.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a police spokeswoman, said the Arizona Department of Child Safety will determine if elements of child neglect were present in this case.


