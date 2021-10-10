Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 7th time in 10 days

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 32 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

It marked the seventh time in 10 days that the tribe has reported no deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,392 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll stayed at 1,454.

Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has urged tribal members have trouble dealing with the stress of the pandemic to seek professional help.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


