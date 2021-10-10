Salmonella outbreak tied to seafood sickens 82 in Colorado

By Associated Press

DENVER — A salmonella outbreak tied to seafood that Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products Inc. processed or manufactured has sickened at least 82 Coloradans in 14 counties.

Of 102 people in 14 states who got sick from salmonella, all but two live in Colorado or reported traveling to the state the week before they became ill, according to a food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nineteen people have been hospitalized, The Denver Post reported.

The agency is investigating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported that samples collected from Northeast Seafood Products Thursday were positive for Salmonella Thompson and matched the outbreak strain.

Northeast Seafood Products has temporarily halted production and has recalled a long list of fish including haddock, monkfish, grouper, red snapper, ocean perch, pacific cod, halibut, coho salmon, and others that restaurants and grocery stores purchased and sold through Oct. 7, according to the alert. The fish was sold at stores including Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts in Colorado.

The CDC says people should throw out any recalled products, wash containers and surfaces that touched the food and throw out seafood they’re unsure about.

Anyone who experiences severe symptoms of salmonella such as diarrhea, a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting, dehydration, dry mouth and throat, or dizziness should contact a health care provider immediately.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes ...
ABQnews Seeker
No one saw Sasha Krause being ... No one saw Sasha Krause being taken from a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico where she worked in the publishing ministry, dominated in ...
2
Colorado father Mark Redwine gets 48 years in death ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Colorado father has been sentenced ... A Colorado father has been sentenced to a maximum 48 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in ...
3
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
Around the Region
When a Colorado woman found out ... When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with ...
4
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts ...
Around the Region
Abortions quickly resumed in at least ... Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics on Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., ...
5
Texas judge says abortions can resume, but future uncertain
Around the Region
Abortions in Texas can resume under ... Abortions in Texas can resume under a federal judge's ruling late Wednesday, but for how long? A conservative federal appeals court, and ultimately the ...
6
High-altitude balloon test vehicle crashes east of Tucson
Around the Region
Officials with Tucson-based World View Enterprises ... Officials with Tucson-based World View Enterprises say their unmanned stratospheric balloon made an unplanned landing Wednesday but did not crash. Company officials say the ...
7
Arizona panel votes to reduce utility's potential profits
Around the Region
Arizona utility regulators are moving to ... Arizona utility regulators are moving to reduce the potential profits of the state's largest electricity provider as part of a pending rate-setting case that ...
8
Gunman who killed agent on Amtrak train in Arizona ...
Around the Region
Officials on Thursday identified the armed ... Officials on Thursday identified the armed passenger who died in a gunfight after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona ...
9
EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law's swift impact, and future
Around the Region
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered ... A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend a new law banning most abortions, which had already put a strain on clinics and ...