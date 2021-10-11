WELCOME

Dr. SONU BHALLA of Indigo Health M.D., a private practice, is now accepting patients at Territorial Plaza in Corrales. Bhalla, double D board-certified physician and longtime resident of Corrales, offers primary care under a membership concierge model. He specializes in the integration of standard Western medicine practices with Eastern care principles and methods. Bhalla received his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and completed medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis. He served his internal medicine and anesthesiology residencies at the University of New Mexico

DIVYA SHIV has been hired as a research & policy analyst at New Mexico Voices for Children..Shiv earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature and psychology from Haverford College in Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in public policy from the University

of California in Berkeley. She worked as a behavioral therapist for children with developmental disabilities and then as a community organizer to advocate

for statewide housing reform. Shiv focuses on issues related to health policy. New Mexico Voices for Children is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization advocating for policies to improve the health and well-being of New Mexico’s children, families and communities.

SUZETTE M. LONGFELLOW has been hired as chief financial officer at DreamSpring. Longfellow holds a bachelor’s degree of business administration in accounting from the University of New Mexico and is a licensed certified public accountant in New Mexico. Longfellow most recently worked at KPMG,

where she worked in the Albuquerque audit practice and has nearly 30 years of experience providing audit management and advisory services. She has served on the boards of the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management Foundation and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting and the Association of Government Accountants. DreamSpring is a nonprofit community lender.

PROMOTION

GREG TRUJILLO has been named executive director by the board of trustees at the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association. Trujillo previously served more than eight years as deputy director. He has been serving as acting executive director since February. Trujillo also worked for the Educational Retirement Board for more than 10 years.

BULLETIN BOARD

SCORE ALBUQUERQUE will host its virtual workshop “Ask the Expert Q&A Sales” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Eddy Mindlin, certified SCORE mentor with decades of sales experience and firsthand knowledge as a small business owner, will answer sales questions in this Q&A-style workshop. The cost is $7.99. Register at albuquerque.score.org/event/ask-expert-sales-10122021.

APPLAUSE

HEART HOSPITAL OF NEW MEXICO AT LOVELACE and LOVELACE WESTSIDE HOSPITAL have received Get With the Guidelines awards from the American Heart Association. Heart Hospital has received the Heart Failure Gold Plus with Honor Roll Quality Achievement Award, Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, both for the ninth consecutive year. Lovelace Westside has received the Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Heart Hospital is New Mexico’s only hospital dedicated exclusively to cardiovascular care. Lovelace Westside has been serving Rio Rancho and Westside Albuquerque residents for more than 30 years. Get With The Guidelines is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines.

ETC.

GARY L. GORDON has been appointed chairman of the board of directors at the New Mexico Education Trust Board. Gordon received his business finance and law degrees from the University of New Mexico. He has worked as a courtroom lawyer and worked as an expert in the governance and

financial management of non-profit organizations. He practiced with the firm of Miller Stratvert P.A. for 23 years. Gordon spent 15 years as a trustee of Albuquerque Academy, 12 years as trustee of the University of New Mexico Foundation and also served as a trustee or director for Albuquerque Economic Development and the Albuquerque Community Foundation. New Mexico Education Trust Board is a state agency that administers New Mexico’s 529 College Savings Program.