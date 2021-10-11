RR food truck to add indoor seating, kitchen

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

RIO RANCHO – James Wilkinson is striving to offer more than just his food truck in the Albuquerque Metro area.

That’s why the owner of Big Boss HotLinks partnered with Brew Lab 101 in Rio Rancho to expand operations beyond that tight space, parked right in front of the building. The food truck sells burgers, sandwiches and a few other food items.

Big Boss, which launched in 2019, is in the process of adding a new kitchen and indoor seating area. That building space, incorporated into Brew Lab 101, is called Blue Sky Kitchen.

Wilkinson said the goal of the seating area is to accommodate those who don’t want to be in that “brewery atmosphere, per se.”

Blue Sky, referencing the name of the fictional methamphetamine cooked on the television show “Breaking Bad,” is slated to open on July 1, 2022, Wilkinson said. He also said Brew Lab 101 approached him about forming the partnership, which entails a commitment of at least one year and paying for at least the costs related to the kitchen.

“I think this is the catalyst actually to grow Big Boss exponentially. We’ll have the truck out; we’ll have the kitchen,” Wilkinson said, adding he’s also having discussions about expanding to east Albuquerque in the future.

Big Boss food truck, which is based in Rio Rancho, serves the City of Vision, Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Los Lunas. Once the new kitchen and seating area are ready to launch, Wilkinson said he expects those components will help double or even triple his establishment’s sales.

“That’s the exciting part, seeing that revenue growth, seeing the potential of the business getting where I want it to be,” Wilkinson said.

He said he still has to finalize permits and contracting, so the time frame to break ground on the kitchen is still to be determined. He also said Blue Sky will get to work on that once Brew Lab 101 completes its new back patio seating area.

For now, Wilkinson said Big Boss is taking orders while parked in front of Brew Lab 101, and there’s a seating area inside the brewery for Big Boss customers. He also said there’s the option of having servers come out to get orders and bring food to customers.

Wilkinson said he’s still trying to bring in larger lunch crowds, which has been more challenging because Brew Lab 101 doesn’t open until 2 p.m.

He’s also trying to make his presence known during events such as Rio Rancho’s Oktoberfest, which was held Sept. 25.

“We had a fair amount of folks come through,” Wilkinson said. “When you’re incorporated in any type of event like that, it boosts your name. Folks that don’t know you will try you, and then they’ll come back, of course.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Vegan food truck plants roots with brick-and-mortar
ABQnews Seeker
two things not really compatible with ... two things not really compatible with veganism. But Vegos, a vegan New Mexican restaurant, is looking to bring the tastes and textures of the ...
2
Putting on the glitz: NM teen launches dessert food ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stuck at home last fall, 13-year-old ... Stuck at home last fall, 13-year-old Genesis Hernandez had all the time in the world to brainstorm recipes for sugary goodness.
3
Help Wanted: Thousands of job openings posted in New ...
Most Recent Biz News
There are tens of thousands of ... There are tens of thousands of online job postings in New Mexico, and the head of the state labor department said Wednesday that the ...
4
Albuquerque restaurant inspections: October 2021
Business
These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental ... These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results. ...
5
New local investment fund makes first NM investment
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's newest homegrown venture investment ... New Mexico's newest homegrown venture investment platform, GOS Capital, closed Oct. 1 on its f ...
6
From cop to hops: Ex-lawman opens brewery
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town brewery to open temporarily ... Old Town brewery to open temporarily for Balloon Fiesta before its official opening later this year.
7
NM moves to fast track hydrogen hub
Business
New Mexico is barreling forward with ... New Mexico is barreling forward with industry and government plans to turn the state into one of the ...
8
Everything parents need to know about the Child Tax ...
ABQnews Seeker
The expanded benefit could affect as ... The expanded benefit could affect as many as 450K New Mexico children
9
One-on-One with Michele LaMontagne — Assistant adjutant general, New ...
Business
LaMontagne is assistant adjutant general for ... LaMontagne is assistant adjutant general for the NM Air National Guard
10
What do crime statistics say about NM courts?
Business
Each fall the FBI dumps the ... Each fall the FBI dumps the new numbers from its Uniform Crime Reports. The nationwide ...