Broadband provider offering nonprofit grants

Broadband provider Sparklight, which provides service in Rio Rancho and Roswell, is accepting applications from 501(c)(3) organizations for grants to support efforts in the areas of education and digital literacy, hunger relief and food insecurity, and community development, a news release said.

The company awarded more than $100,000 in grants to 30 nonprofits in its last round of funding, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance, and supplying food to those in need, according to the release.

For more information about the program, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.