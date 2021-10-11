Innovation conference will be held in Las Cruces

By Journal Staff Report

Doña Ana Community College, New Mexico State University and Arrowhead Center will host the 10×25 Conference beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday through Friday at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave.

This conference is aimed at innovators, creators, educators and entrepreneurs and is an opportunity for networking as well as offering panel discussions from film, media & arts fields, gaming entrepreneurship, education and innovation industry professionals. The featured discussion will be moderated by Julian Alexander, a Las Cruces native and filmmaker, performer and educator, according to a news release.

Tickets are $150 for individuals, $200 for corporate vendor booths and $150 for small business vendor booths. To purchase tickets, visit 10×25.com.


