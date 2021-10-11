City exploring property acquisition for stadium

By Jessica Dyer and Gabrielle Porter/Journal Staff Writers

Albuquerque officials have said they will not decide where to build a multi-use soccer stadium unless and until city voters approve a $50 million bond for the proposed project, and that options are not limited to the two “preferred” sites identified by a consultant.

But the city has begun contacting private property owners at those consultant-favored sites – Coal/Broadway and Second Street/Iron – to gauge their willingness to sell their land to the city.

The Journal has submitted public records requests seeking the letters sent by the city, but has not yet received those records.

The city has not initiated similar stadium-related communication with property owners elsewhere, a city spokesman said.

CAA ICON, which authored the city’s stadium feasibility analysis, explored four locations for the sporting venue it estimates will cost between $65 million and $70 million, excluding land acquisition.

The other two sites were the city-owned Rail Yards, and the area near 12th Street and Interstate 40.

The four sites’ current occupants and owners include a mix of businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, several houses and some empty land, according to county property records. Among the properties on 2nd and Iron are 1.3 acres and a 40,000-square-foot warehouse owned by Journal Publishing Co., which publishes the Albuquerque Journal. The Rail Yards site is owned entirely by the city of Albuquerque, and the Sawmill area site would affect a Public Service Company of New Mexico substation, among other owners.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City exploring property acquisition for stadium
Albuquerque Economic Development
ABQ officials say they will not ... ABQ officials say they will not decide on a location until voters OK a $50M bond
2
Boon or boondoggle?
Albuquerque Economic Development
With early voting under way, Albuquerque ... With early voting under way, Albuquerque residents have begun casting their ballots to support or re ...
3
Most residents support new stadium; only half want public ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM South Campus site backed by ... UNM South Campus site backed by four times the respondents as Downtown locations
4
ABQ hoteliers back fee to help market city
Albuquerque Economic Development
Creating a tourism marketing district would ... Creating a tourism marketing district would add 2% assessment to room rates
5
Mayor releases plan for spending $60M in federal stimulus ...
ABQnews Seeker
$9.5M for police facilities, equipment, $8M ... $9.5M for police facilities, equipment, $8M for business grants top list
6
City seeks enough funds to pay for Poole property
ABQnews Seeker
Price for 23 acres along Rio ... Price for 23 acres along Rio Grande set at $6.7 million
7
City's $2.5 million relief fund depleted within hours
ABQnews Seeker
3,233 people applied on the first ... 3,233 people applied on the first day applications were accepted
8
AED: Uptick in business recruitment, expansion
ABQnews Seeker
New president says activity strong in ... New president says activity strong in 4th quarter, despite pandemic
9
Netflix plans significant expansion in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Streaming giant to make Albuquerque its ... Streaming giant to make Albuquerque its largest North American production hub