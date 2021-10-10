Man arrested in death of sister

Albuquerque police announced Sunday they arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting his older sister in July.

Steven Archuleta, 30, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Sunday morning on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Catherine Sanchez, 32, was shot in the face and killed while sitting on a couch in her northeast Albuquerque apartment in July.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that detectives were actively investigating the shooting. But late Saturday night, Archuleta called 911 and said he wanted to turn himself in for killing his sister.

Officers responded to his home and took him into custody, Gallegos said.