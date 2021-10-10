Man arrested in death of sister

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police announced Sunday they arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting his older sister in July.

Steven Archuleta, 30, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Sunday morning on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Catherine Sanchez, 32, was shot in the face and killed while sitting on a couch in her northeast Albuquerque apartment in July.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that detectives were actively investigating the shooting. But late Saturday night, Archuleta called 911 and said he wanted to turn himself in for killing his sister.

Officers responded to his home and took him into custody, Gallegos said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man arrested in death of sister
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police announced Sunday they arrested ... Albuquerque police announced Sunday they arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting his older sister in July. Steven Archuleta, 30, was booked into ...
2
Golden anniversary
ABQnews Seeker
The pioneers of the Albuquerque International ... The pioneers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are there – in sp ...
3
ABQ police locate stolen vehicle with Tile tracking device
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police for years have advised ... Albuquerque police for years have advised residents on how to deter auto theft: Don't ...
4
Contrasting views on homeless issue
ABQnews Seeker
Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors ... Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors arrests, Aragon says city too 'coddling'
5
Park service settles lawsuit over woman's death for $1M
ABQnews Seeker
81-year-old Beverly Modlin was killed by ... 81-year-old Beverly Modlin was killed by ponderosa pine weakened by lightning strikes
6
Fish, plants and the circle of life
ABQnews Seeker
Española youths make discoveries through aquaponics Española youths make discoveries through aquaponics
7
Irrigation district receives $2.9M award to pay for water ...
ABQnews Seeker
Grant will fund infrastructure, wildlife habitat ... Grant will fund infrastructure, wildlife habitat restoration
8
Herrell not satisfied after Fort Bliss visit
ABQnews Seeker
NM senators send letter to Reddit ... NM senators send letter to Reddit CEO seeking to curb the spread of misinformation
9
Arrest made in ABQ homicide, service dog shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect tracked to Gallup, charged with ... Suspect tracked to Gallup, charged with murder, extreme animal cruelty