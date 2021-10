LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The University of New Mexico women’s soccer team allowed two goals within the final 12 minutes to UNLV, which ended the Lobos’ nine-match unbeaten streak in a Mountain West game on Sunday.

UNLV (9-6, 1-4 MW) scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute for the game-winner. Zaria Katesigwa scored her eighth goal of the season off an assist from Jadyn Edwards in the 53rd minute for the Lobos (9-3-1, 4-1-1).