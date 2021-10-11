Matching funds needed for US conservation aid

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

When the Great American Outdoors Act became law last year, it permanently directed $900 million a year to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Since the 1970s, the fund has provided money for parks, trails and outdoor recreation projects in New Mexico.

Now New Mexico is expected to receive about $5 million from the fund each year – a $4 million boost.

But many communities can’t secure matching funds to access the grant money, and lawmakers and conservation groups are working to ensure the state doesn’t miss out on a major allocation of federal funding.

State Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos, sponsored a bill earlier this year to amend the state Natural Heritage Conservation Act to allow rural communities and small entities more access to LWCF dollars.

“Our beautiful public lands are out of reach for many,” said Ortez, who also serves as executive director of the Taos Land Trust. “I think now is the time to invest in our forests and water and invest in our infrastructure and connect people to those lands.”

State Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos

The bill failed to pass this year. Now Ortez and a coalition of conservation groups are supporting narrower reforms that would grant more state or political subdivisions the authority to acquire land and water.

LWCF projects fall into two categories – acquisition and development – so acquisition authority is necessary to access all the available funding.

Ortez said that change could help support acquisition of small properties such as an acequia on private lands near Taos.

“We would like to see somebody like the county or the acequia association owning that land so we could put in a trail, and a fence around the head gate,” Ortez said. “It’s adjacent to Forest Service land, so it would also provide a place for folks to connect to the trail which goes up and over all the way to Angel Fire.”

The groups are also asking the Legislature to allocate $20 million to the Natural Heritage Conservation Fund.

That money would support Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department restoration projects and purchases of conservation easements.

In New Mexico, LWCF money is administered through two types of grants.

The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership is administered by the National Park Service, but grant proposals are processed through the state.

A recent award from that fund went to the city of Las Cruces for renovation of Apodaca Park. The project includes trail construction, a new playground, and a picnic area.

The second grant is called the state and local assistance program.

For the first time since 2006, EMNRD is seeking grant project proposals for the LWCF state and local assistance money.

The change is a direct result of the Great American Outdoors Act, said David Certain, the program support bureau chief with New Mexico State Parks, which helps administer LWCF money.

“When we were only receiving $300,000 a year (for the state assistance funds) and the state parks system had real needs for those funds, that was an important source of money for capital projects in the state parks system,” Certain said. “But now that we’re receiving on the order of $2.5 to $3 million annually, it’s clear that this is an opportunity for us to share that.”

Andre Miller, a Western lands policy analyst with Western Resource Advocates, said adding acquisition authority to the state law and boosting grant funding could help more communities enjoy new parks and open spaces.

“The state really just does not have any dedicated conservation funding distribution or revenue source, so that’s kind of a long-term problem finding a match for programs like LCWF,” Miller said. “Communities in greatest need of that funding – mainly rural communities and tribes – are also the least likely to have that match.”

New Mexico can’t leverage American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds to “match” LWCF allocations.

The federal money can’t serve as a match for more federal dollars.

Colorado, Montana and Arizona all direct state funding to grant programs similar to NHCA so that smaller entities can access more federal conservation money.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, co-sponsored the Great American Outdoors Act and was an outspoken advocate for fully funding the LWCF in the bill.

The New Mexico Democrat touts the fund as an effective tool for “opening up public access to our public lands.”

“LWCF has been instrumental in protecting treasured public lands such as the Valles Caldera National Preserve, with its trout streams, high-altitude meadows, and massive elk herd,” Heinrich said. “It helped us establish the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge in Albuquerque’s South Valley. It purchased and protected the entirety of Ute Mountain, a centerpiece of the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument.”

Heinrich said the funding is critical for local economies and the outdoor recreation industry.

“I remain committed to ensuring that LWCF funds are more accessible to small and rural communities across New Mexico and welcome efforts at every level to make this possible,” he said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

 


