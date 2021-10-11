Week of Balloon Fiesta liftoffs halted by Sunday grounding

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The wind blew away any chance for hot air balloons to take flight over the final weekend of the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta but participants enjoyed excellent conditions throughout the first seven days.

About a half dozen pilots on Sunday morning inflated their balloons for the large crowd who made their way to the infield for the final day of the city’s premier public event, which returned this year after skipping 2020 because of COVID-19.

“Zebra” Shawn Leonard, of Rio Rancho holds the US Flag during the singing of the National Anthem as balloons were grounded due to the weather on the last day of Balloon Fiesta . (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

This year’s Fiesta saw great flying conditions from the opening weekend through Friday morning. But night festivities got rain-checked on Friday and Saturday, and balloons were unable to lift off on Saturday or Sunday.

There was a final massive static display of about 250 balloons Saturday morning, which was one of the more crowded days of the fiesta this year, though exact attendance numbers won’t be available for a couple of weeks, said Paul Smith, the executive director of the fiesta. There were 543 balloons at this year’s event, he said. Organizers for several years have capped the field at 600 balloons

On site Sunday, Mikaela Westmoreland gathered with her two daughters – Harmony, 6, and Lyric, 2 – on the infield early in morning awaiting weather updates.

“I’ve been working a lot so this was my day to take the kiddos. So, we’re pretty sad about it,” she said when it became apparent the skies would remain empty.

An Albuquerque native, Westmoreland has been going to the fiesta her entire life.

“I love it here. It’s just feels like home when everyone gets together,” she said. “It’s a blissful feeling seeing the balloons go up. It’s a surreal feeling, you can’t get it back.”

A sense of disappointment on Sunday hit the tourists who traveled to Albuquerque specifically to watch the balloons take off.

Instead of looking to the skies on Sunday morning, Beth Moghina, and her four friends from Phoenix, were looking at the ground playing a card game. They had driven all-day Saturday for Sunday’s festivities.

“We drove so long to see them,” Moghina said. “But overall, we’ve had a good experience, driving here; waking up at 3:30 in the morning to get ready; getting coffee. Overall, it’s fun. A little disappointing. But hanging out with great friends makes it fun.”

Alejandro Martinez and his girlfriend, Tayler Perez, got unlucky with the weather twice. They attended Friday evening’s balloon glow which was canceled and Sunday morning. But the Albuquerque couple said they’d be over their misfortunes by the time they reached the parking lot.

“I feel like it’s just going to fade into the back of my mind, and not even be a memory,” Martinez said. “I feel that disappointment right now, but I mean, there’s next year, right?”


