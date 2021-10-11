Gunshot damage closes BernCo building

Bernalillo County has closed its Downtown Albuquerque headquarters Monday due to damage from morning gunshots.

No one sustained injuries, according to a county news release.

The shots were from outside and through the upper atrium windows around 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to a county spokeswoman. Only security officers were inside the building at the time. Albuquerque police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, she said.

About 800 county employees work out of the building at 415 Silver SW. They will work remotely, the county said.

“No one is allowed into the building at this time for safety reasons,” the news release said.

The county opened the $68 million headquarters – called Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square – just two months ago.

Spokeswoman Tia Bland said there are no estimates yet as to the cost of the damage.