Phoenix mom whose girls went missing accused of child abuse

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after her two young children were reported missing for hours before being found safe, police said Monday.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Ashleigh Nicole Williams told police she took some drugs and passed out in the girls’ bedroom upstairs while the kids were playing downstairs.

Police said Williams told officers she last saw the children inside the apartment around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

At some point while Williams was passed out, the girls left the apartment.

Court documents show Williams woke up because the children’s father was yelling over the baby monitor and remote camera system he had been monitoring on his cell hone while he was out of town.

The two sisters — ages 3 and 4 — were reported missing about 2 a.m. Sunday. They were both found some 10 hours later at a YMCA with a neighborhood woman who knows the girls and their mother.

According to court paperwork, the unidentified woman located the children outside the apartment Saturday night but could not wake Williams so she took the kids to a friend’s place nearby.

It was unclear Monday if Williams has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.


