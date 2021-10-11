Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son dies in jail

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused of shooting and wounding her son last week before barricading herself in a house has died, Pima County authorities said Monday.

County sheriff’s officials said Sandra Judson was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the county jail around 5 a.m. Saturday.

They said there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances and Judson was pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said Judson was arrested last Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after an hours-long standoff.

Judson’s son was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His age wasn’t released by authorities and neither was a possible motive for the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said Judson was armed with a gun during the barricaded situation.

After several hours, a warrant was obtained and SWAT entered the Avra Valley residence and took Judson into custody.

Judson was then taken to a hospital for unrelated medical issues before being booked into jail.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son dies ...
Around the Region
A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused ... A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused of shooting and wounding her son last week before barricading herself in a house has died, Pima County ...
2
Beaten Phoenix-area deputy to have life support removed
Around the Region
A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who ... A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who has been hospitalized after suffering grave injuries at the hands of a man he arrested will be taken ...
3
Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent
Around the Region
State experts concluded that the man ... State experts concluded that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is not competent to stand trial but a judge ...
4
Judge sides with Flagstaff over state in minimum wage ...
Around the Region
A judge has blocked Arizona from ... A judge has blocked Arizona from collecting $1.1 million from the city of Flagstaff to compensate for its minimum wage that is higher than ...
5
Phoenix mom whose girls went missing accused of child ...
Around the Region
A Phoenix woman has been arrested ... A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after her two young children were reported missing for hours before being found ...
6
Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 ...
Around the Region
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an ... Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least ...
7
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Around the Region
Tea party firebrand Allen West, a ... Tea party firebrand Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday that he has received monoclonal antibody injections ...
8
Tour offers rare glimpse of great house near Aztec ...
Around the Region
Group of 25 is given access ... Group of 25 is given access to Aztec North
9
Phoenix police: Girls reported missing from home found safe
Around the Region
Two young girls reported missing from ... Two young girls reported missing from their central Phoenix home have been found safe, police said Sunday. Police said 3-year-old Amanirena Sterling and her ...