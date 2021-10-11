Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who suffered grave injuries at the hands of a man he had just arrested died Monday, authorities said.

Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered on Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. Penzone’s announcement came after a media briefing earlier in the day where he said Ruiz’s family had decided to remove him from life support.

“His loss is a tragedy for our profession and our community,” Penzone said. “I am committed to pursuing justice for Deputy Ruiz to the fullest extent of the law against the suspect. Nothing less is acceptable.”

The family plans to donate his organs.

“He will be making a sacrifice so that others may benefit,” Penzone said.

The man accused of attacking Ruiz, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner. Authorities anticipate additional charges for Hurley.

The ordeal started Saturday morning when Ruiz arrested Hurley, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, and was transferring him into a holding cell at a substation in suburban Avondale, which is about 18 miles (28 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

Police say an uncuffed Hurley beat Ruiz, who tried to radio for assistance several times. Authorities say Hurley took keys from a bleeding and unconscious Ruiz and fled in a deputy vehicle, crashing through a gate.

Deputies found Ruiz after reports came in of someone suspicious driving a police vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital.

A manhunt for Hurley ensued.

Later in the day, deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Tonopah about 52 miles (83 kilometers) west of Phoenix. Deputies determined a man fired on the homeowner, Penzone said. The homeowner then shot back and hit the man three times. One bullet resulted in a serious wound.

Deputies attempting first aid recognized Hurley because of his tattoos, according to Penzone.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other but did not say the nature of their relationship.

Hurley was released from an Arizona prison in December after serving time for attempted child molestation, authorities said. It was not known Monday whether he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators were also searching for a second vehicle they said Hurley stole and abandoned while hiding from authorities.

Ruiz was with the sheriff’s office for three years.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 ...
Around the Region
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an ... Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least ...
2
Texas Mom says safe return of 3-year-old son a ...
Around the Region
The mother of a 3-year-old Texas ... The mother of a 3-year-old Texas boy who was found alive after being missing for four days in a wooded area near his home ...
3
Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son dies ...
Around the Region
A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused ... A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused of shooting and wounding her son last week before barricading herself in a house has died, Pima County ...
4
Beaten Phoenix-area deputy to have life support removed
Around the Region
A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who ... A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who has been hospitalized after suffering grave injuries at the hands of a man he arrested will be taken ...
5
Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent
Around the Region
State experts concluded that the man ... State experts concluded that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is not competent to stand trial but a judge ...
6
Judge sides with Flagstaff over state in minimum wage ...
Around the Region
A judge has blocked Arizona from ... A judge has blocked Arizona from collecting $1.1 million from the city of Flagstaff to compensate for its minimum wage that is higher than ...
7
Phoenix mom whose girls went missing accused of child ...
Around the Region
A Phoenix woman has been arrested ... A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after her two young children were reported missing for hours before being found ...
8
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Around the Region
Tea party firebrand Allen West, a ... Tea party firebrand Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday that he has received monoclonal antibody injections ...
9
Tour offers rare glimpse of great house near Aztec ...
Around the Region
Group of 25 is given access ... Group of 25 is given access to Aztec North