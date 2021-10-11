Correction: Global Minimum Tax story

By Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany — In a story published October 8, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Proposed soccer stadium: Boon or boondoggle?
Albuquerque Economic Development
Voters asked to consider $50M GRT ... Voters asked to consider $50M GRT revenue bond for project
2
Gunshot damage closes BernCo building
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County has closed its Downtown ... Bernalillo County has closed its Downtown Albuquerque headquarters Monday due to damage from morning gunshots. No one sustained injuries, according to a county news ...
3
Gov's campaign paid $87.5K more to ex-staffer
ABQnews Seeker
Money brings total to $150,000 Money brings total to $150,000
4
How can New Mexico pay for conservation?
ABQnews Seeker
Coalition wants to use $65 million ... Coalition wants to use $65 million of American Rescue Plan funds
5
Matching funds needed for US conservation aid
ABQnews Seeker
Legislature asked to help communities come ... Legislature asked to help communities come up with needed money
6
Man arrested in death of sister
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police announced Sunday they arrested ... Albuquerque police announced Sunday they arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting his older sister in July. Steven Archuleta, 30, was booked into ...
7
NM film features Native superhero
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. John Pinto fund supports production Sen. John Pinto fund supports production
8
Week of Balloon Fiesta liftoffs halted by Sunday grounding
ABQnews Seeker
Festival saw seven straight days of ... Festival saw seven straight days of flying weather to begin event
9
Candidates for mayor have contrasting views on homeless issue
ABQnews Seeker
Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors ... Keller seeks multifaceted approach, Gonzales favors arrests, Aragon says city too 'coddling'
10
Film made in NM gains notice for shedding light ...
Blogs
Feature will be screened at Santa ... Feature will be screened at Santa Fe festival