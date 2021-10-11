Arizona reports 1,760 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona’s daily dashboard is reporting 1,760 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services came out Monday. They show the state has now seen 1,120,361 cases and 20,382 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic started over a year ago.

Hospitalizations of patients due to COVID-19 dipped slightly Sunday to 1,755.

During the current surge, daily reported increases in cases reached as high as 4,740 while daily reported increases in the death toll topped 100 three times and virus-related patient counts exceeded 2,000 for weeks.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases continued to drop, from 2,467.1 on Sept. 23 to 2,321.7 as of Saturday. Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths went from dropped from 51.1 to 30.9 in the same time period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

More than 4.2 million people (59.4% of Arizona’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with nearly 3.8 million residents fully vaccinated.


