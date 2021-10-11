La Paz County Sheriff’s sergeant fatally struck by vehicle

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. — A La Paz County Sheriff’s sergeant was fatally struck by a vehicle following a pursuit near the Arizona-California border, authorities said Monday.

Sheriff’s officials said Sgt. Michael Rudd exited his car and was subsequently struck head-on by a commercial motor vehicle along Interstate 10.

They said Rudd was rushed to a hospital in Blythe, California, where he later died from his injuries.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday to honor Rudd, who was promoted to sergeant in March and had worked for La Paz County since 2013.

Quartzsite police, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety began the pursuit of a fraudulent schemes suspect just after midnight Monday and it ended about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Quartzsite.

Authorities said the pursuit suspect was taken into custody while the driver of the commercial motor vehicle stayed at the scene. Their names weren’t immediately released.

DPS officials said the department’s vehicular crimes unit were investigating the fatal incident.