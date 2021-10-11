92 NM National Merit Scholarship semifinalists announced

By ABQJournal News Staff

COURTESY IMAGE The National Merit Scholarship logo

The National Merit Scholarship Program recently released its 2022 list of 16,000 semifinalists that include 92 from New Mexico from high schools around the state including those in Taos, Las Vegas, Las Cruces, Cimarron, Artesia, Ruidoso, Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Los Alamos.

Organizers, in a news release, said these academically talented high school seniors will compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be off erednext spring.

About 95 percent of semifinalists typically attain finalist standing, and about half of those will win a scholarship, organizers said.

For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.

The New Mexico semifinalists, their schools, are as follows in reverse alphabetical order by location:

From Taos Academy Charter School: Molz, Elliot R.

From Santa Fe Preparatory School: Bas, Joaquin F.; Boyle, Sarah C.; Brislawn, Reilly R.; and Voinescu, Isabel S.

From Santa Fe High School: Novak, Tobin S.

From Academy for Techology and the Classics in Santa Fe: Hagele, Samuel E.

From East Mountain High School in Sandia Park: Amon, Aubrey E.

Homeschooled in Ruidoso: Martinez, Xavier.

From Rio Rancho High School: Pelowitz, Rebecca L. and Skousen, Rebecca C.

Homeschooled in Rio Rancho: Martin, Ainsley.

From V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho: Kuper, Kirsten A.

From The Ask Academy in Rio Rancho: Bautista, Timothy-James G.

From Los Alamos High School: Collins, Andrew R.; Corliss, Andrew C.; Gao, Jennie W.; Huang, Cinyoung; Ionkov, Phillip L.; Koo, Olivia N.; Osburn, Kathryn M.; Philip, Aaron M.; Ronning, Kamaya D.; and Strauss, Robert R.

From Armand Hammer United World College in Las Vegas, New Mexico; Root, Sophia L.

From Centennial High School in Las Cruces: Borah, Arnabh; Collins, Jade N.; Lahiri, Nishka: and Owens, Lauren.

From Arrowhead Park Early College High School in Las Cruces: Aswad, Fateh;

Camunez, Arabella E.; and Simmons, Zephyr A.

From Farmington High School: Nguyen, Ethan D. and Pomeroy, Ryan J.

From Early College High School in Deming: Escareno, Estrella.

From Cloudcroft High School: Pan, Sophie X.

From Cimarron High School: Holm, Tor J.

From Carlsbad High School: Antiporda, Riley P.

From Artesia High School: Simer, Carley M.

From St. Pius High School in Albuquerque: Kim, Leo.

From Southwest Secondary Learning Center: Oliphant, Adam G.

From Sandia Prep: Delyser, Ramona P.

From Sandia High School: Miller, Annette I.

From La Cueva High School: Andreas, Pascal R.; Chalamala, Rahul; Jayaweera, Milidu N.; Jones, Francesca B.; Kim, Andrew; Koirala, Prashamsa; Kuang, Oliver L.; Landau, Elan Z.; Li, Henry; Niu, Derrick T.; Outkin, Yana A.; Soicher, Hanan J.; Sumali, Mario F.; Vignogna-Browne, Emilia; Willhite, Benjamin A.; Xiong, Janie; Xiong, Jenny; Yeh, Melody F.; and Yoo, Brandon.

From Manzano High School: Parrish, Mason C.

From Oak Grove Classical Academy: Irvine, Annika K.

Homeschooled: Rodas, Anna M.

From Explore Academy Charter School: Nitti, Brooke M.

From Eldorado High School: Paas, Ainsley A. and Watson, Joseph R.

From Early College Academy: Christison, Pierce O. and Davidson, Savannah L.

From College and Carrer High School: Adams, Zoey Michel E. and Cunningham, Alyssa L.

From Bosque School: Morelli, Aldo F.

From Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics and Science: Chinala, Ashwin R.; and Sanchez, Jenna A.

From Albuquerque High School: Maynes-Pointon, Alexander S.; Parnall, Malcolm; Perce, Kaya A.; and Smith, Anastasia.

From Albuquerque Academy: Aubin, Christopher L.; Bryce, Portia J.; Bueno, Timothy A.; Carey, Amanda C.; Ennis, Quinn W.; Fu, David J.; Johnson, Devan; McIndoo, Evelyn J.; Mohoric, Nicholas W.; Patel, Reeya A.; Perez, Sara I.; Richards, Daniel W.; Wolinski, Sofia J.

 


