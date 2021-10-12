2 found dead inside Tempe home after massive fire

By Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two women have been found dead after a fire tore through a Tempe home early Monday, authorities said.

Tempe fire officials say the deadly blaze erupted around 1:30 a.m.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, but city officials said investigators have ruled out a natural gas line leak as a possibility.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

Authorities said the house apparently had no working smoke detectors.

Police said flames were coming from almost every window of the home when multiple crews arrived on the scene.

Television footage shows the one-story house completely gutted with a partially collapsed roof.

Once the fire was finally extinguished, firefighters found two bodies in the home.

The bodies haven’t been identified yet, but neighbors said an elderly woman and her adult daughter lived in the house.


