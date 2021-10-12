Dow raises $440K in GOP bid for governor

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse in November 2020. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — State Rep. Rebecca Dow raised about $440,000 over the last six months — aided by a transfer from her legislative account — to outpace the totals reported Monday by other Republican candidates for governor.

At least three other Republican candidates — Jay Block, Louie Sanchez and Greg Zanetti — also demonstrated some financial strength, each having raised at least $85,000.

The remaining GOP candidates for governor either hadn’t filed reports by 5 p.m. or reported small amounts. The campaign finance reports were due Monday, though candidate won’t be penalized if they file a day late because of the holiday.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, for her part, raised $2.5 million, according to her campaign.

Dow, chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus, reported about $439,664 in cash contributions Monday, including an infusion of $105,870 transferred from her old legislative campaign account. She is a three-term member of the state House from Truth or Consequences with a background in early childhood education.

“It’s time for a different kind of leader who chooses people over politics and cares about the everyday New Mexican,” Dow said in a written statement.

Lujan Grisham’s campaign said she would report about $2.5 million in contributions, far outdistancing the Republican field and matching the inflation-adjusted total posted by her predecessor, Republican Susana Martinez, at a similar point in the election cycle eight years ago, according to state records.

“New Mexicans are coalescing behind Governor Lujan Grisham because of her track record delivering on the issues that matter most to New Mexicans and their families,” campaign manager Hilary Borris said in a written statement.

Lujan Grisham, a former congresswoman and state Cabinet secretary, won the governor’s race in 2018 by 14 percentage points over Republican Steve Pearce. She succeeded Martinez, a former district attorney from Doña Ana County.

In October 2013, the year before her re-election as governor, Martinez raised about $2.2 million, equivalent to about $2.5 million today when adjusted for inflation.

Republican voters will choose their nominee to face Lujan Grisham in the June primary.

Besides Dow, here’s a look at where the Republican campaigns stand:

— Zanetti, a financial adviser and military veteran from Albuquerque, filed a report showing he raised $339,103, including about $153,968 in outside contributions and $185,135 in loans.

— Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and Air Force veteran from Rio Rancho, said he would report about $86,000 in contributions, a total he said he was pleased with since entering the race in April.

“I’m not the establishment guy,” Block said. “We’re holding up pretty well.”

— A campaign spokesman for Sanchez, a medical sales representative who also owns an indoor shooting range, said the campaign would report about $145,000 to $150,000 in contributions, at least $100,000 of which was a loan.

“Mr. Sanchez is not only personally financially committed to the campaign,” spokeswoman Terri Johnson said, “but we fully intend to raise and spend the additional resources needed to win and get New Mexico back on track.”

— Ethel Rose Maharg, executive director for Right to Life Committee of New Mexico, reported about $8,708 in contributions, including a $4,000 loan.

— A spokeswoman for Karen Bedonie, a Republican from Farmington, said the campaign would file its report late Monday.

— Tim Walsh, a retired teacher, is also running, but his report hadn’t been posted by 5 p.m. Monday.

 

 

 


