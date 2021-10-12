OK only major air permit for Intel

Intel currently operates its facility under a Minor Source air permit granted by the New Mexico Environment Department. They use nearly 2.1 million gallons of water per day and pay $1 per year for their land lease.

Under a Minor Source permit, the communities surrounding the plant are not safe. Intel is currently allowed to hire their own companies, which are never verified by an independent and disinterested party.

In other words, Intel is always in compliance under the Minor Source pollution permit.

Facts:

Intel is allowed to emit 95 tons of hazardous air pollutants and due to Minor Source permit, without oversight.

Intel is a chemical plant, utilizing approximately 250 VOCs, many of which are extremely dangerous to human health.

A study is currently being conducted about cancer rates in the 12 census tracts near the Intel plant.

A study is currently being conducted by a UNM professor to assess the vegetative die-off in and around the Intel Rio Rancho facility.

Intel continues to use emissions abatement equipment that is nearly 25 years old in some cases.

To protect the neighboring communities surrounding the Intel plant, the New Mexico Environment Department must require Intel to operate under a Major Source air permit.

A Major Source pollution permit will provide oversight and protection by an impartial and disinterested party.

In addition, Intel must install new and updated emissions abatement equipment.

Corrales, Rio Rancho and Northwest Albuquerque residents – demand a safe environment for yourself, your family and your community.

Intel is vastly wealthy. Given all the perks New Mexico has provided to Intel, the least they can do is be a good neighbor.

NMED should protect residents by approving only a Major Source air pollution permit, not the “sham air permit” currently in place – a quotation written in a letter by an NMED employee as he retired from the department.

Are you prepared to sign a petition to demand Intel receive oversight of their air emissions? A website will soon be sited to do just that.

When a home is purchased, concerns about lead-based paint and radon exists, yet there is no disclosure – yet – about the environmental concerns. It is time we move into the present and future and look around our homes. Is the air we breathe safe?