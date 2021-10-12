Gonzales raises over $330K in three weeks

In his first three weeks as a privately funded mayoral candidate, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales raised over $330,000 and now has more money on hand than incumbent Tim Keller.

The sheriff began seeking private donations after waging an unsuccessful legal battle for about $600,000 in public campaign financing. A judge on Sept. 14 upheld the City Clerk’s decision to deny Gonzales the taxpayer money for violating rules during the qualifying process, forcing Gonzales to pursue a new tack.

Private support materialized quickly after that, with Gonzales registering more than 900 donations by the time the latest campaign finance reporting period ended Oct. 4.

Gonzales has $332,770 in cash available for the final month of the campaign, according to a report filed Monday.

Keller — who is publicly financed and can no longer collect donations — has $313,875 in the bank, reports show.

Eddy Aragon, a conservative radio show host running a privately financed mayoral campaign, has $25,456 in cash.

Keller spent $210,835 — most of it on media services and advertising buys — between Sept. 7 and Oct. 4, reports show. That was far more than the amounts spent by Gonzales ($26,261) and Aragon ($51,719).

But the three mayoral candidates combined did not spend as much in the last month as the political action committee pushing the city of Albuquerque’s $50 million multipurpose soccer stadium bond.

That PAC, which has changed its name to New Mexico United for All, spent $422,665 last month filling mailboxes and TV airwaves with pro-stadium messaging.

The committee is funded exclusively by New Mexico United, the second-tier professional soccer team slated to become the proposed stadium’s anchor tenant. United poured $525,000 into the committee in the last month.

There is ongoing PAC activity in the mayor’s race too.

Build Back ‘Burque, a pro-Keller committee, raised $60,847 last month, reports show, and has $89,026 available going forward.

Save Our City, which is supporting Gonzales’ candidacy, raised $45,955 and has $56,829 still on hand.

The American Civil Liberties Union launched a PAC in September to oppose Aragon and Gonzales. ACLU seeded it with $100,000, though it has yet to spend money on the race.

The Nov. 2 election includes the Albuquerque mayor’s race, the stadium bond as well as five of the Albuquerque City Council’s nine seats.

Other notes from the Sept. 7-Oct. 4 campaign finance reports: