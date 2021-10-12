Tucson police probe shooting by off-duty Border Patrol agent

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — The death of a man who allegedly was shot by an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Tucson last weekend is being investigated by city police.

Officers received an emergency call from the agent Saturday night, police said.

They said 38-year-old Edward Colin Colteaux was found shot at the scene on Tucson’s west side and later died from his wounds.

Witnesses told investigators that Colteaux got into a confrontation with another person, and the agent intervened.

Tucson police are investigating the shooting while Border Patrol is handling the administrative aspect of the investigation.

The name of the off-duty agent involved in the incident hasn’t been released. Police said no arrest or charges have been made at this time.


