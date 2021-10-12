Official: Same-day registration unavailable on Election Day

By Associated Press

New Mexico officials say voters who show up at polling places to register to vote on Nov. 2 for municipal elections will be out of luck.

This year, New Mexico began allowing voters to register or update their registration immediately before casting their ballot on Election Day. That same-day registration was available for a special congressional election in June, but it won’t be in next month’s election, KUNM reported.

Same-day registration is always available during the early voting period at county clerks’ offices and at additional sites in some counties. However, offering same-day registration on Election Day itself requires approval from the Voting System Certification Committee, and the Secretary of State’s Office decided not to make that request after getting feedback from participating counties.

Mandy Vigil, elections director with the Secretary of State’s Office, told a panel of lawmakers last month that her office made the request for June’s congressional election as a pilot program. She described it as successful, noting that nearly 2% of voters in that election used the service.

Nonetheless, the Secretary of State’s Office is working on some technical updates, including improvements to the county clerks portal, fixing a software bug and improving email notifications. Vigil said the office will present its plan to the certification committee before the 2022 primary.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Official: Same-day registration unavailable on Election Day
Election
Secretary of State's Office working on ... Secretary of State's Office working on technical updates to county clerks portal
2
Dow raises $440K in GOP bid for governor
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham reports $2.5M in campaign ... Lujan Grisham reports $2.5M in campaign for reelection
3
Gonzales raises over $330K in three weeks
ABQnews Seeker
Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle ... Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle for public financing
4
3 run for West Side APS seat
ABQnews Seeker
            ...             With current District 5 member Candelaria Patterson declining to seek reelection to the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of ...
5
Gonzales vows to run Albuquerque in bipartisan fashion
ABQnews Seeker
'Tough on crime' candidate links public ... 'Tough on crime' candidate links public safety, economy
6
Conservative radio show host takes on Dems
ABQnews Seeker
Lone GOP hopeful seeks to make ... Lone GOP hopeful seeks to make inroads in heavily blue ABQ
7
Mayoral hopefuls face off at forum
Albuquerque News
Top issues for ABQ voters highlighted ... Top issues for ABQ voters highlighted include crime, escalating homelessness
8
Ethics board hands Gonzales a reprimand and $2,000 fine
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff, running for mayor, had been ... Sheriff, running for mayor, had been denied public financing
9
Gonzales shifts course, turns to private donors
ABQnews Seeker
Judge upholds decision denying public financing ... Judge upholds decision denying public financing for mayoral bid