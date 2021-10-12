Assault charges dropped against Texas woman abused as child

By Associated Press

DENTON, Texas — Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a Texas woman who, as a child, had been rescued from a closet after suffering horrific abuse.

Lauren Kavanaugh was indicted in 2019 on three counts of sexual assault of a child. Authorities said at the time that Kavanaugh admitted having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl she met through a Facebook page that Kavanaugh used to support and befriend other abuse victims.

Kavanaugh was 8 years old and weighed 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) in 2001 when investigators found her in a Dallas County mobile home closet. Authorities say she’d also been sexually abused, and Kavanaugh has spoken publicly about the abuse that she suffered.

The criminal charges were dismissed last week in Denton County and Kavanaugh, now 28, was released from jail, the The Dallas Morning News reported.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Tuesday from a lawyer for Kavanaugh.

First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck told the Star-Telegram that she couldn’t divulge all the details but said the arrangement involved treatment for Kavanaugh.

“Overall, it was the right thing to do,” Beck said.


