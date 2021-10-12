Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

By Paul J. Weber / Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.

The latest attempt comes three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation’s most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again.

The days ahead could now be key in determining the immediate future of the law known as Senate Bill 8, including whether there is another attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court weigh in.

The law bans abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually at six weeks and before some women even know they are pregnant. Although other GOP-controlled states have had similar early bans on abortions blocked by courts, the Texas law has proved durable because the state offloads enforcement solely onto private citizens, who can collect at least $10,000 in damages if they successfully sue abortion providers.

“If Texas’s scheme is permissible, no constitutional right is safe from state-sanctioned sabotage of this kind,” the Justice Department told the appeals court.

In wording that seemed to be a message to the Supreme Court, the Justice Department raised the specter that if allowed to stand, the legal structure created in enacting the law could be used to circumvent even the Supreme Court’s rulings in 2008 and 2010 on gun rights and campaign financing.

It is not clear when the 5th Circuit court will decide whether to extend what is currently a temporary order allowing the Texas law to stand.

Just as some Texas abortion providers last week quickly moved to once again perform abortions for patients past six weeks, the New Orleans-based appeals court set that order aside while it reviews the case. Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in Texas, relayed to the court in a separate filing Monday night numerous stories of Texas women impacted by the law, including one patient who they said was only 12 years old.

“Oklahoma staff are working overtime to care for Texas patients denied abortions,” attorneys for Planned Parenthood told the court.

The Biden administration sued Texas over the law last month after it went into effect. Texas officials have defended the restrictions, which were signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May and say they have no ability to stop private individuals from bringing lawsuits.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Around the Region
The Biden administration urged the courts ... The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since ...
2
Tucson police probe shooting by off-duty Border Patrol agent
Around the Region
The death of a man who ... The death of a man who allegedly was shot by an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Tucson last weekend is being investigated by ...
3
2 found dead inside Tempe home after massive fire
Around the Region
Two women have been found dead ... Two women have been found dead after a fire tore through a Tempe home early Monday, authorities said. Tempe fire officials say the deadly ...
4
Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries
Around the Region
A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who ... A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who suffered grave injuries at the hands of a man he had just arrested died Monday, authorities said. Deputy ...
5
La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant fatally struck by vehicle
Around the Region
A La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant ... A La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant was fatally struck by a vehicle following a pursuit near the Arizona-California border, authorities said Monday. Sheriff's officials ...
6
Arizona reports 1,760 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Around the Region
Arizona's daily dashboard is reporting 1,760 ... Arizona's daily dashboard is reporting 1,760 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services ...
7
Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 ...
Around the Region
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an ... Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least ...
8
Texas Mom says safe return of 3-year-old son a ...
Around the Region
The mother of a 3-year-old Texas ... The mother of a 3-year-old Texas boy who was found alive after being missing for four days in a wooded area near his home ...
9
Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son dies ...
Around the Region
A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused ... A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused of shooting and wounding her son last week before barricading herself in a house has died, Pima County ...