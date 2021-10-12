Arizona reports 2,029 additional virus cases, 71 more deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona on Tuesday again reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases amid continued slowing in the current surge.

After 1,720 additional cases and no additional deaths were reported Monday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,029 additional cases and 71 additional deaths.

Smaller increases in cases and deaths are often reported on Mondays due to weekend reporting lags.

Arizona had reported at least 2,000 additional virus cases on 12 straight days before Monday.

The latest reports increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,122,390 cases and 20,453 deaths, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona declined from 2,500.7 on Sept. 26 to 2,260.9 on Sunday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 42.7 to 35 during the same period.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to linger below 1,800, with 1,759 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Monday, the state’s dashboard reported.