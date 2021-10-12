Arizona reports 2,029 additional virus cases, 71 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Tuesday again reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases amid continued slowing in the current surge.

After 1,720 additional cases and no additional deaths were reported Monday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,029 additional cases and 71 additional deaths.

Smaller increases in cases and deaths are often reported on Mondays due to weekend reporting lags.

Arizona had reported at least 2,000 additional virus cases on 12 straight days before Monday.

The latest reports increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,122,390 cases and 20,453 deaths, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona declined from 2,500.7 on Sept. 26 to 2,260.9 on Sunday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 42.7 to 35 during the same period.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to linger below 1,800, with 1,759 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Monday, the state’s dashboard reported.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sheriff's Office: Remains found in desert in Golden Valley
Around the Region
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says ... The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says human remains have been found in the desert in the Golden Valley area west of Kingman. According to ...
2
Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries
Around the Region
A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who ... A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who suffered grave injuries at the hands of a man he had just arrested died Monday, authorities said. Deputy ...
3
Arizona reports 2,029 additional virus cases, 71 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona on Tuesday again reported over ... Arizona on Tuesday again reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases amid continued slowing in the current surge. After 1,720 additional cases and no ...
4
Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded ...
Around the Region
Classes resumed Tuesday at a Texas ... Classes resumed Tuesday at a Texas high school for the first time since a classroom shooting last week that wounded a teacher and student. ...
5
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate
Around the Region
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an ... Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers ...
6
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Around the Region
The Biden administration urged the courts ... The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since ...
7
Tucson police probe shooting by off-duty Border Patrol agent
Around the Region
The death of a man who ... The death of a man who allegedly was shot by an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Tucson last weekend is being investigated by ...
8
2 found dead inside Tempe home after massive fire
Around the Region
Two women have been found dead ... Two women have been found dead after a fire tore through a Tempe home early Monday, authorities said. Tempe fire officials say the deadly ...
9
La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant fatally struck by vehicle
Around the Region
A La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant ... A La Paz County Sheriff's sergeant was fatally struck by a vehicle following a pursuit near the Arizona-California border, authorities said Monday. Sheriff's officials ...