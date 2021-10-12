Stocks wobble ahead of corporate earnings, inflation data

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks wobbled on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 1:11 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56 points, or 0.2%, to 34,439 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending gained ground. Ford rose 3.2% and Lowe’s rose 0.8%. Real estate and energy companies also rose, but those gains were offset by several big technology and communications stocks falling. Facebook fell 1.5% and Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 2%.

U.S. crude oil prices were holding above $80 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.59% from 1.60% late Friday. The bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets also closed mostly lower.

The broader market has been choppy for weeks. Investors are trying to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation potentially crimping consumer spending and corporate finances. The latest round of earnings reports will give Wall Street a clearer picture of how companies fared in the most recent quarter amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. It will also shed some light on how they expect to perform through the rest of the year.

JPMorgan Chase will kick off earnings for banks on Wednesday. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will follow with their latest quarterly results on Thursday.

Investors will also be closely watching the latest updates on inflation from the Labor Department. It will release its Consumer Price Index for September on Wednesday, which is a gauge of how inflation is pressuring costs for consumers. Additional information on inflation pressures for businesses will be released on Thursday when the Labor Department releases its Producer Price Index.

A wide range of industries are feeling the pinch from rising inflation with higher costs for shipping and raw materials. Many companies have warned that their financial results could suffer because of the supply chain problems.

The supply chain crunch has also raised prices on many goods for consumers, which could hurt consumer spending and further stunt the economic recovery. Investors will get an update on consumer spending when the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report for September on Friday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Santa Fe man escapes 'desperate situation' in Afghanistan
ABQnews Seeker
Ali Azimi, who was in Kabul ... Ali Azimi, who was in Kabul during the Taliban takeover, says he is 'very sad' for the future
2
Gonzales raises over $330K in three weeks
ABQnews Seeker
Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle ... Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle for public financing
3
Six-year trail of allegations preceded 2-year-old's death
ABQnews Seeker
Child's mother filed for restraining order ... Child's mother filed for restraining order on dad during earlier pregnancy
4
Dow raises $440K in GOP bid for governor
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham reports $2.5M in campaign ... Lujan Grisham reports $2.5M in campaign for reelection
5
Bullets hit county HQ building, forcing temporary shutdown
ABQnews Seeker
No injures reported; employees working from ... No injures reported; employees working from home
6
3 run for West Side APS seat
ABQnews Seeker
            ...             With current District 5 member Candelaria Patterson declining to seek reelection to the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of ...
7
Official: Same-day registration unavailable on Election Day
ABQnews Seeker
Secretary of State's Office working on ... Secretary of State's Office working on technical updates to county clerks portal
8
Professor who bucked virus rules is fired
Education
NMSU educator opposed vaccine, mask mandates, ... NMSU educator opposed vaccine, mask mandates, posted video of hearing
9
Publicly financed stadiums: Boon or boondoggle?
Albuquerque Economic Development
Voters asked to consider $50M GRT ... Voters asked to consider $50M GRT revenue bond for project
10
How can New Mexico pay for conservation?
ABQnews Seeker
Coalition wants to use $65 million ... Coalition wants to use $65 million of American Rescue Plan funds