NM face mask requirement for indoor places likely to be extended

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Heather Larson wears a mask while arranging items at Mama’s Minerals in Albuquerque in this May 2020 file photo. New Mexico’s face mask requirement for indoor public settings is likely to be extended beyond its current Oct. 15 expiration date. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is likely to extend a face mask mandate for indoor public settings beyond the scheduled expiration date of a state public health order this week, a top spokesman said Tuesday.

New Mexico has seen a stubbornly high number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, as a surge caused by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus has plateaued but not subsided as previously hoped.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 2,433 new virus cases since Friday — roughly 600 new cases per day over a four-day period — and 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Those deaths brought the state’s death toll to 4,885 since the pandemic hit New Mexico in March 2020. The majority of those who have died have been elderly residents with underlying health conditions, though the latest deaths included three men in their 30s — one from Lea County, one from Eddy County and one from Santa Fe County.

While some vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, most new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.

From the start of February through Oct. 4, a total of 864 of the 924 virus-related deaths — or 93.5% — were unvaccinated residents, according to state Department of Health data.

Meanwhile, New Mexico’s mask mandate, which applies to all state residents regardless of their vaccine status, was reimposed in mid-August amid the spike in new COVID-19 cases.

It is part of a public health order issued by acting state Health Secretary David Scrase that’s set to expire Friday. But Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the mandate will likely be included in an extended — and possibly revised — order.

A separate public health order requiring that hospital employees, corrections officers and other workers in group home settings get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk losing their jobs does not have a set expiration date.

New Mexico was among the first states to require that face coverings be worn in public settings, when Lujan Grisham revised a previous public health order to include a face mask mandate in May 2020.

Before being recently reimposed for indoor public settings, the mask mandate had been lifted in May for fully vaccinated individuals in order to conform to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Currently, New Mexico is one of just seven states that require people to wear masks in indoor public places, according to the AARP. The other states are Illinois, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Hawaii.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Santa Fe man escapes 'desperate situation' in Afghanistan
ABQnews Seeker
Ali Azimi, who was in Kabul ... Ali Azimi, who was in Kabul during the Taliban takeover, says he is 'very sad' for the future
2
Gonzales raises over $330K in three weeks
ABQnews Seeker
Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle ... Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle for public financing
3
Six-year trail of allegations preceded 2-year-old's death
ABQnews Seeker
Child's mother filed for restraining order ... Child's mother filed for restraining order on dad during earlier pregnancy
4
Dow raises $440K in GOP bid for governor
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham reports $2.5M in campaign ... Lujan Grisham reports $2.5M in campaign for reelection
5
Bullets hit county HQ building, forcing temporary shutdown
ABQnews Seeker
No injures reported; employees working from ... No injures reported; employees working from home
6
3 run for West Side APS seat
ABQnews Seeker
            ...             With current District 5 member Candelaria Patterson declining to seek reelection to the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of ...
7
Official: Same-day registration unavailable on Election Day
ABQnews Seeker
Secretary of State's Office working on ... Secretary of State's Office working on technical updates to county clerks portal
8
Professor who bucked virus rules is fired
Education
NMSU educator opposed vaccine, mask mandates, ... NMSU educator opposed vaccine, mask mandates, posted video of hearing
9
Publicly financed stadiums: Boon or boondoggle?
Albuquerque Economic Development
Voters asked to consider $50M GRT ... Voters asked to consider $50M GRT revenue bond for project
10
How can New Mexico pay for conservation?
ABQnews Seeker
Coalition wants to use $65 million ... Coalition wants to use $65 million of American Rescue Plan funds