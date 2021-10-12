Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 9th time in 13 days

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 48 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the ninth time in the past 13 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,456.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

“We are seeing a flattening of the curve in terms of new cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, but we have to stay focused and remain diligent,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Tuesday.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


